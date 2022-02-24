| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

A family walks down a road after crossing the border to flee violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston Expand
View of an explosion, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, near Dnipro, Ukraine February 24, 2022 in this still image from video obtained by REUTERS Expand

Close

A family walks down a road after crossing the border to flee violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A family walks down a road after crossing the border to flee violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

View of an explosion, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, near Dnipro, Ukraine February 24, 2022 in this still image from video obtained by REUTERS

View of an explosion, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, near Dnipro, Ukraine February 24, 2022 in this still image from video obtained by REUTERS

/

A family walks down a road after crossing the border to flee violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Joe Sommerlad

Tensions finally erupted into open warfare along Russia’s border with Ukraine on Thursday after Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in the eastern regions of the neighbouring state, confirming fears that had lingered since December that he was amassing troops intent on an invasion.

The Kremlin leader said he believed that Russia had to take decisive, swift action and added that Moscow planned to carry out the “demilitarisation and de-Nazification” of Ukraine, also promising to put an end to eight years of war in which government forces have been battling pro-Russian separatists.

Related topics

}

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy