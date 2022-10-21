Experts fear Russia could blow up dam to flood city of Kherson

Civilians evacuated from Kherson arrive at a railway station in the town of Dzhankoi, Crimea. Photo: Alexey Pavlishak

RUSSIA may secretly blow up a dam and flood Kherson to frame Ukraine for mass deaths and cover its retreat, a US-based think tank has warned.

The military is anxious to leave the city because it has become too difficult to resupply its soldiers, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“The Russian military may believe that breaching the dam could cover their retreat from the right bank of the Dnipro River and prevent or delay Ukrainian advances,” it said.

The dam is part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, which lies about 55 kilometres upstream from Kherson, the only significant city captured by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. It provides electricity for hundreds of thousands of people.

Environmentalists have said destroying the dam would send an “atomic bomb” of water crashing through villages and towns.

Ukrainian soldier Vladislav, fighting in the Kherson region, said captured soldiers had mentioned destroying the dam. “They have spoken of this,” he said. “I won’t even be surprised if they do... all they do is genocide.”

A Kherson resident, known only as Di, wrote on social media: “I have heard about this but I am not sure they will do it as it will flood the left bank, where they are now.”

Ukrainian artillery has damaged a bridge near the dam, part of a plan to cut Russia’s supply lines. But there is no evidence Ukraine wants to destroy the dam, as Russian officials claim.

Instead, the ISW said comments made by General Sergei Surovikin, Russia’s top commander in Ukraine, suggested a “false flag” attack was being planned. “Such an attack would also further the false Russian information operation portraying Ukraine as a terrorist state that deliberately targets civilians,” it said.

Earlier this week, Gen Surovikin said “difficult decisions” would have to be made around Kherson as Ukrainian forces advanced.

Russia used “false flag” attacks to justify its invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent escalation of its military campaign. Now Kremlin propagandists appear to be setting up another one.

Alexander Kots, a military blogger, told a popular Russian TV news show this week that Kyiv planned to destroy Kherson with a weapon of mass destruction. “I believe that this could mean a chemical weapons attack or the flooding of the area,” he said.

Pro-Russian officials in Kherson have ordered civilians to evacuate because of the impending battle for the city but Ukraine insists this is a smokescreen to forcibly remove people. TV footage showed hundreds of residents lining up to take ferries across the river.

But Di said she wasn’t going to leave. “I have no choice, I have to work. I need to help my parents,” she said.

“Our army is already closer and I keep my fingers crossed that we will be released as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday that Russia launched a missile near an unarmed RAF aircraft over the Black Sea. UK defence secretary Ben Wallace told the Commons that on September 29 an unarmed RAF RC-135W Rivet Joint was on routine patrol when it was interacted with by two Russian armed SU 27 fighter aircraft.

He said during the 90-minute interaction the SU 27 aircraft released a missile near the electronic surveillance aircraft, but beyond visual range.

Mr Wallace said he wrote to his counterpart and the chief of defence staff in Moscow about what was a “potentially dangerous engagement”. On October 10, Moscow replied, stating it had conducted an investigation and put the engagement down to a “technical malfunction”.

Mr Wallace said that while “we don’t consider this a deliberate escalation, our analysis would concur it was a malfunction”, it served as “a reminder of quite how dangerous things can be when you choose to use your fighters in the manner that the Russians have done”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]