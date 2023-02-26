Exiled chief rabbi advises Jews to get out of Moscow while they still can

Jews should get out of Russia now, the former chief rabbi of Moscow has said. He has also predicted that Israel will ramp up military action against the Russian-Iranian war machine.

In an interview in today’s Sunday Telegraph, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt said anti-Semitism in Russia had risen since the invasion of Ukraine — and that any Jews who can leave should do so before the borders are sealed.

He also said that Israel’s new government seemed to be preparing a more robust strategy towards the Russian-Iranian axis, which could have an impact on Israeli relations with Moscow.

“The situation is going to get worse,” said Rabbi Goldschmidt, referring to the safety of Russia’s Jewish community.

“There might be closing of the borders to a large extent of the population.

"Whoever can leave, now is the best time.”

Rabbi Goldschmidt fled Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine. Some 75,000 Jews have also left, 25,000 of whom are now in Israel.

Israel is concerned by a growing military alliance between Russia and Iran, in which Moscow is sending fighter jets to Tehran in return for drones and missiles which are launched at Ukraine.

Russia is also threatening to close the Jewish Agency, which supports emigration to Israel, in protest at Israel condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

Asked about how Israel’s new government may respond to the crisis, Rabbi Goldschmidt said: “The question is to what extent Bibi [Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu] can, will or wants to maintain correct relations with the Russian government.

"I’m pointing at the attack against the drone factory in Iran, which presumably was done by Israel.”

He was alluding to a recent suspected strike on a weapons facility in the Iranian city of Isfahan which, according to some reports, contained weapons bound for Ukraine.

“Today’s [Israeli] government is dealing much more with deeds, less with words,” he added.

“I don’t think you’re going to see statements from Netanyahu, you are going to see actions. “

Netanyahu says Israel is attacking sites in Iran which contain weapons intended for use in Ukraine.

In addition to arming Russia, Iran has stepped up work on its nuclear programme, which Israel regards as an existential threat.