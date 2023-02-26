| 5.5°C Dublin

Exiled chief rabbi advises Jews to get out of Moscow while they still can

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt and 75,000 other Jews fled Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine Expand
Anti-Semitism in Russia has risen since the invasion of Ukraine Expand

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt and 75,000 other Jews fled Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine

Anti-Semitism in Russia has risen since the invasion of Ukraine

James Rothwell

Jews should get out of Russia now, the former chief rabbi of Moscow has said. He has also predicted that Israel will ramp up military action against the Russian-Iranian war machine.

In an interview in today’s Sunday Telegraph, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt said anti-Semitism in Russia had risen since the invasion of Ukraine — and that any Jews who can leave should do so before the borders are sealed.

