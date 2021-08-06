Exiled candidate for Belarusian presidency now fears for safety of all dissidents

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has been living in exile for almost a year.

She fled Belarus last August after being detained in the wake of a disputed presidential election in which, as a stand-in candidate for the opposition, she became the figurehead for mass anti-regime protests.

Now, after the unexplained death of Vitaly Shishov, a young anti-regime activist living in Ukraine, the leader of Belarus’s opposition fears not only for her own life and that of her team, but of all Belarusian exiles.

She called for Western nations to offer Belarusian dissidents abroad training in counter-spycraft to help protect them from the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

Mr Shishov was found hanged in a Kyiv park near his home. Ukrainian authorities have opened a murder investigation, but associates say they have “no doubt” he was killed by the Belarus government.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya said she will closely monitor the results of the police investigation, but Mr Shishov’s death has sent a fresh wave of fear through the Belarusian diaspora.

“Of those who are in exile, nobody can feel safe now. We see the regime can do anything,” she said, speaking from Vilnius after a meeting in London with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya said Mr Johnson was “a person who really shares common values with Belarusians”, adding he “let me understand that (the UK) will be with us”.

Part of that support, she said, should come in the form of counter-spycraft training for exiled dissidents.

“Of course, Western countries can’t take care of every person,” she said. “But they can offer platforms for education: how to behave when you think you are being followed by someone, what to do, who to call, where to go.”

In May, Belarus used a fake bomb threat to forcibly divert to Minsk a Ryanair flight carrying Roman Protasevich, an anti-government blogger, who was then detained.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya, who initially signed up as a candidate in last year’s election after her husband was arrested and prevented from running, said she and her staff feared for their well-being.

“I don’t think my team and I feel safe,” she said, adding that they had heard of written “bomb threats” against their buildings in Vilnius being sent to Lithuanian authorities.

As well as the numerous opposition figures forced into exile, thousands of Belarusian dissidents who have stayed in the country have been jailed.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya dismissed suggestions sanctions could be eased in return for the release of individual political prisoners as an “old tactic of the regime” that had to be resisted.

It was “immoral”, she said, and would “treat only a symptom, not the disease, which is the regime”. She insists on the release of all political prisoners held in Belarus.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya also met recently with US president Joe Biden. She welcomed the willingness of Western leaders to be seen meeting with opposition figures, but said more could be done.

Asked how she saw the future of Belarus’s democracy movement, she

said: “Multiple points of pressure from outside will leave the regime with only negotiations as a way to solve this crisis.

“The people around Lukashenko know this regime is over, that this regime has run out of road.”

