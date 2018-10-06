A mother has become the first woman in the UK to have a double hand transplant - and says she can't wait to brush her daughters' hair again.

A mother has become the first woman in the UK to have a double hand transplant - and says she can't wait to brush her daughters' hair again.

'Excited' mother of three is given double hand transplant

Tania Jackson (42) lost both hands and her left arm to sepsis and was convinced she would have to use prosthetics for the rest of her life.

But while recovering in hospital, the mother-of-three spotted a programme on television about the first woman to be placed on the hand transplant register.

She put herself forward and was chosen to begin the pioneering process at Leeds General Infirmary. Having endured a 15-hour procedure in September, she now has a new arm and two new hands.

Ms Jackson, from Hull, said: "It is just the normal things I am looking forward to most, being able to brush my daughters' hair and hold their hands.

"I am so excited for the future."

Irish Independent