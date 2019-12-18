The ex-wife of an Italian businessman worth around £500 million (€588m) has won an appeal court fight after complaining that a £115 million (€134m) lump sum was not enough.

The ex-wife of an Italian businessman worth around £500 million (€588m) has won an appeal court fight after complaining that a £115 million (€134m) lump sum was not enough.

Ex-wife of Italian businessman wins appeal after complaining initial €134m lump sum wasn't enough

She had challenged a decision made by Mr Justice Baker following private hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Three Court of Appeal judges have ruled that she should get a £145 million (€170m) lump sum, plus property.

Lord Justice Underhill, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Moylan announced their decision on Wednesday after analysing the case at a Court of Appeal hearing in London in June.

Mr Justice Baker had said she should get a 28 per cent share of a "marital" fortune and her ex-husband a 72pc share.

Appeal judges decided that she should get a 35pc share and her ex-husband a 65pc share.

They said their decision will leave her with money and assets totalling more than £180 million.

Her ex-husband had said the appeal should be dismissed.

Mr Justice Baker had outlined detail of the case in a ruling published during the summer of 2018.

He said the man was worth around £500 million (€588m) and had offered a £20 million (€23.5m) lump sum.

The woman had wanted to walk away with a package worth about £230 million (€270.6m).

Appeal judges oversaw a hearing in public but say neither the man nor the woman can be named in media reports of the case.

They say publicity which includes names could harm the pair's child.

Mr Justice Baker had said the man was a well-known businessman, who was in his fifties and chief executive of a company which owned a "very well-known product".

The woman, who is in her forties, was born abroad but has lived in London since her late teens.

Mr Justice Baker said the pair had met in 2007, married in Italy in 2008 and started divorce proceedings in 2015.

PA Media