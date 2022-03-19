Ex-prime minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi (85) to ‘marry’ 32-year-old girlfriend

Silvio Berlusconi won’t be legally marrying his 32-year-old girlfriend amid an inheritance row with his family. Photo: Massimo Pinca

Silvio Berlusconi is to get married for the third time at a “festival of love” today – but he won’t be legally marrying his 32-year-old girlfriend amid an inheritance row with his family.

About 50 guests are expected to witness the 85-year-old former prime minister of Italy pledge his devotion to his girlfriend Martina Fascina, who is 53 years his junior.

However, it will be neither a church wedding nor a civil union, rather an event that is being described as a “festival of love” for the couple.

Mr Berlusconi’s five adult children were said to be aghast at the prospect of Ms Fascina having a claim on his estimated €6.5bn inheritance had she legally become his wife.

Two of his grown-up children will reportedly stay away from the ceremony.

It will be held at a historic property called Villa Gernetto in the town of Lesmo, north of Milan.

Ms Fascina, who is an MP in Mr Berlusconi’s centre-Right Forza Italia party, is “offended and very angry about not having a proper wedding,” according to the Italian press.

She has lived with the billionaire businessman for the past two years, ever since he separated from his last young girlfriend, Francesca Pascale, now 36.

The ceremony will be attended by long-term friends and allies from the worlds of politics and businesses.

Catering will be provided by Vittorio, a famous local restaurant that offers 16-course meals costing €330 per head, excluding drinks.

The ceremony is being held while Mr Berlusconi is still embroiled in a trial in which he is accused of bribing showgirls to give false evidence in court about the nature of the notorious “bunga bunga” parties that he threw a decade ago.

At the time, evidence emerged that starlets dressed up in raunchy police outfits performed stripteases for Mr Berlusconi and his friends and danced around a statue of Priapus, the ancient god of fertility.

In a hearing this week, Mr Berlusconi’s butler, Giuseppe Brumana, said that the events were not sex parties but innocent “discotheques” in which young women danced and then went home.

Mr Berlusconi was prime minister at the time.

The gatherings were held at Villa San Martino, his home outside Milan. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

