Ex-police chief says Spain’s king ‘was given hormones to dampen his libido’

The former king of Spain was injected with female hormones because his sex drive was considered a “state problem”, a disgraced former police chief has said.

Jose Manuel Villarejo, a former police commissioner tangled up in allegations of spying, fraud and bribery, told Spain’s parliament that King Juan Carlos had been administered testosterone blockers to dampen his “ardent” libido.

“They took everything away from him, he couldn’t be with a woman or anything,” said Mr Villarejo, who was at the centre of a scandal that eventually led to the king’s exile.

Mr Villarejo said that he had heard the claim of the covert use of hormones in an attempt to curb the former king’s instincts in a conversation with Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, Mr Carlos’s former lover. Mr Carlos left Spain for Abu Dhabi in August 2020.

According to one of the many conversations with the rich and powerful that Mr Villarejo recorded as a private investigator, Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein said that a French doctor who had treated Jacques Chirac, the former French president, had analysed Mr Carlos and concluded that he had been given “a lot of female hormones to take away his strength”.

Apart from Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, Mr Carlos is rumoured to have had many lovers during his nearly four decades on the throne, including a Miss World contestant called Barbara Rey, who allegedly received millions of euros from state coffers to maintain her silence on the affair.

After making a documentary about the king in 1992, in which he joked that he had “probably” tried to avoid paying taxes, presenter Selina Scott described him as “tactile” and noted that Diana, Princess of Wales, was also said to have been on the receiving end of his flirtatious character.

Mr Villarejo faces possible criminal charges in more than 20 further investigations into his spying activities.

Some of his tapes were leaked to the media, including one in which Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein can be heard describing alleged attempts to launder money earned through kickbacks by the former king.

That tape led to an investigation in Switzerland into several of the former king’s associates and offshore funds.

