Ex-PMs call for probe of Russia ‘plot’ over Draghi

Two former Italian prime ministers have called for an urgent investigation into claims Russia had a role in bringing down Mario Draghi’s coalition government.

The reports, which emerged last Thursday, allege that Russia put pressure on Matteo Salvini, leader of the hard-Right League party, to withdraw his support.

Enrico Letta, who is now head of the centre-left Democratic Party, and Matteo Renzi, another former premier, called for an inquiry to be launched by the Italian parliament’s intelligence committee.

Mr Letta said: “Salvini must explain the relationship between the League and the Kremlin. We want to know if it was Putin who brought down the Draghi government.

“If that was the case, it would be of the utmost gravity.”

Italy’s fractious political landscape has been rocked by claims, first made by the daily newspaper La Stampa, that an official from the Russian embassy in Rome pressed Mr Salvini on whether he would withdraw his support from the ruling coalition back in May.

The contact was reportedly between Oleg Kostyukov, an embassy political officer, and Antonio Capuano, an adviser to Mr Salvini who was behind an abortive attempt to send the League leader on a “peace mission” to Moscow in May.

La Stampa said it based its story on reports by the Italian intelligence services.

Mr Salvini called the claims “fake news”, insisting that while he believed channels of communication should be kept open with Moscow, his party was “with the West and democracy”.

But Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s foreign minister, called the claims “deeply worrying”, and said Mr Salvini must explain his relations with Russia.

The coalition, led by Mr Draghi, a former European Central Bank president, dramatically collapsed last week after the League and two other parties, including Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, withdrew their support.

It was seen as advantageous to Vladimir Putin because it undermines the

