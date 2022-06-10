Ex-Fifa chief Blatter insists €1.9m Platini pay off was an ‘agreement’

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has denied approving fraudulent payments to French football legend Michel Platini, telling a Swiss court yesterday that a cash transfer followed a “gentleman’s agreement” between the pair.

Swiss prosecutors accuse the two men, once among football’s most powerful figures, of illegally arranging the 2 million Swiss franc (€1.92m) payment in 2011.

Both deny the charges.

Mr Blatter gave testimony to the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona after being excused on health grounds on Wednesday.

The 86-year-old said he had asked Mr Platini to be his adviser after the Swiss official was elected Fifa president for the first time in 1998.

Mr Platini asked to be paid 1 million francs per year but Blatter told the Frenchman that Fifa could not afford such a salary.

Instead they agreed Mr Platini, one of the greatest players of his generation, would be paid 300,000 francs per year, with the outstanding cash to be paid at a later date.

Sealed with a handshake, Mr Blatter said the arrangement was a so-called “gentleman’s agreement”.

“It was an agreement between two sportsmen,” Mr Blatter said. “I found nothing wrong with that.”

Mr Platini signed a written contract with FIFA in 1999, but it specified only a salary of 300,000 francs.

The former French national team captain said he trusted Mr Blatter and believed he would be paid in full eventually.

Fifa’s fragile financial position in the early 2000s after the collapse of its broadcast partner meant the organisation could not pay immediately when Mr Platini stopped working as Mr Blatter’s technical adviser in 2002.

Mr Platini did not pursue the outstanding debt until 2010.

The 66-year-old decided to claim the money after hearing that two former Fifa employees had received substantial payments.

He sent Fifa a claim for 2 million francs in January 2011 and was paid 10 days later after the invoice was approved by Mr Blatter, he said.

The Swiss Office of the Attorney General has accused Mr Blatter and Mr Platini of “fraud, in the alternative of misappropriation, in the further alternative of criminal mismanagement” as well as of forgery of a document.

Mr Platini, who later became UEFA president, was also charged as an accomplice.

A verdict is due on July 8. If convicted, both men face up to five years in jail.

Both officials were banned in 2016 from soccer for six years over the payment.