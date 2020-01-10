Ex-English National Ballet dancer faces 14 counts of sexual assault

A former English National Ballet principal dancer accused of sexually assaulting three female victims at a London dance school has appeared in court.

Yat-Sen Chang (48) was granted conditional bail after a short hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday.

The Cuban dancer, who lives in the German port city of Kiel with his partner, has been charged with 14 counts of sexual assault on a female aged 16 or over.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place at the West London School of Dance between December 2014 and December 2016.

