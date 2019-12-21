Ex-CEO jailed after 35 workers took own lives
France
France Telecom's former chief executive and two top managers have been sentenced to four months in prison for workplace harassment blamed for a wave of dozens of suicides.
Didier Lombard was found guilty along with his former deputy Louis-Pierre Wenes and Olivier Barberot, human resources director of the former state-owned telecom giant.
They were each given a one-year sentence for "moral harassment", with eight months suspended, and a fine of €15,000.
The company itself, now rebranded Orange, was fined €75,000. The landmark ruling could pave the way for other similar collective procedures in France.
Four other executives charged with "complicity in moral harassment" were given four-month suspended sentences and €5,000 fines.
The defendants were also ordered to pay a combined €3m to the plaintiffs as well as victims' families.
The trial focused on the cases of 39 employees, 19 of whom killed themselves, 12 who tried to, and eight who suffered from acute depression or were signed off sick as a result of pressures.
It covered the period between 2007 to 2008 in which France Telecom was in the middle of restructuring.
By 2009, some 35 employees had taken their own lives.
Lombard denied responsibility for the deaths, despite having told managers in 2006 that he would "get people to leave one way or another, either through the window or the door".
