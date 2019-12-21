Ex-CEO jailed after 35 workers took own lives

France Telecom's former chief executive and two top managers have been sentenced to four months in prison for workplace harassment blamed for a wave of dozens of suicides.

Didier Lombard was found guilty along with his former deputy Louis-Pierre Wenes and Olivier Barberot, human resources director of the former state-owned telecom giant.

They were each given a one-year sentence for "moral harassment", with eight months suspended, and a fine of €15,000.

The company itself, now rebranded Orange, was fined €75,000. The landmark ruling could pave the way for other similar collective procedures in France.

