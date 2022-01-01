Ex-boxer and Kiev major Vitali Klitschko calls Vladimir Putin a ‘gangrene’ over Ukraine invasion fears

Vitali Klitschko, the heavyweight boxer-turned-mayor of Kiev, has described Vladimir Putin as a “gangrene” affecting Europe as he has begun training with Ukraine’s military reservists in anticipation of a potential conflict.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Mr Klitschko said he took part in Kiev’s Territorial Defence training exercises in anticipation of a Russian invasion, involving military simulations and tactical training, movement drills and operational planning.

He said: “Many of us served in the army and those skills had to be restored. I think that such training is essential for top and middle-level officials of a country that has been at war for almost eight years.”

Mr Klitschko, 50, was elected as mayor of Kiev in February 2014, during Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

In his previous career, he was a world heavyweight boxing champion, winning 45 of his 47 professional fights and earning the nickname “Dr Ironfist” for his punching power. The 6ft 7in heavyweight was the first professional boxer to earn a PhD, graduating from the Kiev University of Physical Science and Sport in 2000 with a doctorate in sport science.

Following his boxing career, Mr Klitschko founded the Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reform (UDAR) party, which he used as a platform to become mayor, a position he has been re-elected to three times.

Mr Klitschko, who has overseen the construction of hundreds of kilometres of roads and pushed for greater European integration, believes his background as a celebrity athlete will serve him well in the event of war.

“I think it is more about character traits that all professional athletes share. Self-discipline, meticulousness, persistence and a strong sense of focus are key principles that help you succeed, no matter what you are doing,” he said.

“As for my celebrity status... My connections are very helpful and give me a big advantage. Because Ukraine cannot overcome the tough challenges it faces without friends and reliable partners.”

The Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine are the nation’s military reservists. Divided into 25 units, the 100,000 reservists and civilian volunteers are assigned to each of Ukraine’s administrative regions, including the capital Kiev.



Thousands of Ukrainians have signed short-term contracts with the organisation. They live their normal daily lives, but should war be declared, they will be required to defend their nation.

Kiev itself is undergoing preparations for invasion, with the city council designating its basement as a bomb shelter alongside 4,928 other underground spaces.

Russia has demanded a series of concessions from Nato, including guarantees from the West that Nato will bar Ukraine or any other former Soviet state from joining the alliance and will not deploy any weapons or troops near Russia’s border.

However, Mr Klitschko has urged the West not to bow to Russian aggression, calling for tough retaliatory measures to get Mr Putin to back down.

“We will not let you pull us back into the Soviet empire that we have rejected. Ukraine has chosen the European path and wants to establish itself as a rightful member of the European family.” He added: “A response should be tough and unwavering.”

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]