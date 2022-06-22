‘Everything is on fire’ – Russia steps up onslaught as pockets of resistance deny Moscow full control

A Ukrainian soldier smiles as he flashes the victory sign atop a tank in Donetsk region. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky

Russian attacks laid down a curtain of fire across areas of eastern Ukraine yesterday where pockets of resistance are denying Moscow full military control, almost four months after the Kremlin unleashed its invasion.

“Today everything that can burn is on fire,” Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region said.



Russia’s war has caused alarm over food supplies from Ukraine to the rest of the world and gas supplies from Russia, as well as raising questions about security in Western Europe.

The Russian military currently controls about 95pc of the Luhansk region. But Moscow has struggled for weeks to overrun it completely, despite deploying additional troops and possessing a massive advantage in military assets.

In the city of Sievierodonetsk, the hot spot of the fighting, Ukrainian defenders held on to the Azot chemical plant. About 500 civilians are sheltering there, and Mr Haidai said the Russian forces are turning the area “into ruins.”

“It is a sheer catastrophe,” Mr Haidai said. “Our positions are being fired at from howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, missile strikes.”

The defence of the chemical plant recalled the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the brutalised city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian troops were pinned down for weeks.

Neighboring Lysychansk, the only city in the Luhansk region that is still fully under Ukrainian control, also was targeted by multiple airstrikes.

The airstrikes destroyed more than 10 residential buildings and a police station.

In the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, a school burned down as the result of the shelling, the president’s office said.

The Luhansk and Donetsk regions make up the Donbas.

Separately, US Attorney General Merrick Garland met at a Ukrainian-Polish border post with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

They discussed how the US can help identify, apprehend and prosecute anyone involved in war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine.

“We and our partners will pursue every avenue available to make sure that those who are responsible for these atrocities are held accountable,” Mr Garland said.