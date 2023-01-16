| 1.7°C Dublin

Everything is going to plan in Ukraine, insists Russian president Vladimir Putin after latest minor victory

Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via Reuters Expand

Guy Faulconbridge

Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed yesterday his “military operation” in Ukraine had gained momentum and he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia took over the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar. Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of Soledar, a rare success for Moscow after months of battlefield reverses.

The dynamic is positive,” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television when asked about the taking of Soledar. “Everything is developing within the framework of the plan of the ministry of defence and the general staff.”

