Everything is going to plan in Ukraine, insists Russian president Vladimir Putin after latest minor victory

Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed yesterday his “military operation” in Ukraine had gained momentum and he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia took over the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar. Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of Soledar, a rare success for Moscow after months of battlefield reverses.

“The dynamic is positive,” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television when asked about the taking of Soledar. “Everything is developing within the framework of the plan of the ministry of defence and the general staff.”

“And I hope that our fighters will please us even more with the results of their combat,” Putin added.

Putin now casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle with an aggressive and arrogant West, and has said that Russia will use all available means to protect itself and its people against any aggressor.

A regional governor in Ukraine said at the weekend that Ukrainian forces were still fighting to retain control of Soledar.

Read More

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said it was highly unlikely that Ukrainian forces were still holding positions within Soledar itself.

Although the West has imposed what it says are unprecedented sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, the economy of the world’s biggest producer of natural resources has shown resilience.

Putin says Russia is now turning away from the West and will trade with Asian powers such as China and India.

“The situation in the economy is stable,” Putin said. “Much better than not only what our opponents predicted but also what we forecast.”

Putin said unemployment was a key indicator: “Unemployment is at a historic low. Inflation is lower than expected and has, importantly, a downward trend.”

Russia’s economy contracted last year under the weight of sanctions, but way less than the collapse many economists forecast.

Many sectors such as aviation and car-making have been badly hit and some economists say the rise in weapons production has cushioned the contraction.

The €1.94trn economy is forecast by the Russian government to contract by 0.8pc this year.

Russia’s 2023 budget is based on a Urals oil blend price of around $70.1 a barrel, though Russia’s main blend is currently trading at below $50 a barrel.