Every day Russia burns €9.9m of gas once meant for Europe

A gas flare at Portovaya Bay on the coast of the Gulf of Finland in the Leningrad Region, Russia, August 26, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Russia is burning €9.9m of gas, previously destined for Europe, every day at a plant close to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, according to analysis.

Experts said the release is unprecedented and that Russia could be burning the gas as it lacks enough storage to hold the backlog.

The huge flare has been burning at the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at Portovaya since June.

The plant is situated near a compressor station at the start of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which transports gas under the sea to Germany.

It came as Volodymyr Zelensky urged the world to act faster to force Russian troops out of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian president said a nuclear disaster had only just been avoided after electricity to the plant was cut for hours because of Russian shelling.

Russia said Ukraine was to blame.

“International pressure is needed that will force the occupiers to immediately withdraw from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” he said in a video address.

“The IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] and other international organisations must act much faster than they’re acting now. Because every minute the Russian troops stay at the nuclear power plant is a risk of a global radiation disaster,” he said.

Analysts from Rystad, an energy consultancy based in Norway, estimated the amount of gas being burned off into the atmosphere was equivalent to about 0.5pc of daily EU needs.

Zongqiang Luo, a senior analyst at Rystad, said the move “tells Europe that Russia is willing to flare gas instead of sending it to European countries”. “It’s a reminder about how dependent Europe has been and is on Russian gas.

“We either must find new supply sources of gas or find new alternative energy sources,” he added.

Supplies through Nord Stream 1 have been curtailed since mid-June in what Germany says is a political move following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia claims the decrease in supply is down to technical faults.

The flaring was first spotted when Finnish citizens caught sight of flames from beyond the border.

Researchers said they have witnessed a notable increase in heat from the facility.

Although the burning of gas is not unusual in such plants, the scale of the burning has puzzled experts.

Mark Davis, chief executive of Capterio, which provides gas flaring solutions for energy companies, believes the flaring could be the result of technical faults caused by the trade embargo in Europe that has left Russia unable to procure the necessary equipment to contain the gas.

“It’s been continuous for 75 days,” he said. “Gazprom could have stopped flaring if they wanted to. It’s likely they’re making a deliberate choice to continue to flare.”

The burning has raised concerns about energy prices and the potential environmental impact it could have on the Arctic.

The flare is releasing 9,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent every day and releasing black carbon.

“The flaring is an environmental disaster,” Rystad said.

“The flaring flame is highly visible, perhaps indicating that gas is ready and waiting to flow to Europe if friendly political relations resume.”

Energy prices have soared since the end of Covid lockdowns and the recovery of economies. Costs increased again following the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Russia previously supplied 40pc of Europe’s gas. Russian energy giant Gazprom has not commented. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

