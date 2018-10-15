Even Brigitte fed up with 'arrogant' Macron - book

French President Emmanuel Macron faces a testing week as reports that even his wife Brigitte finds him arrogant add to damaging revelations in a new biography of her confidante as he struggles to keep his government on track.

Mr Macron is struggling to reshuffle his government after the resignations of two high-profile ministers, one of whom complained on television that his presidency "lacked humility".

He suffered further damage to his reputation with reports yesterday that his wife is also fed up with his "high-handed" manner.

Brigitte Macron has urged his entourage to speak truth to power, complaining that she is one of a very few people who dare to tell him when he is being overbearing, according to 'Le Parisien'.

He is "too arrogant, too snappy", she has reportedly told members of her circle.

Ms Macron has also vowed revenge on the person who spread rumours that her husband was in a gay relationship, according to a new book.

Her remarks appear in an unauthorised biography of Michèle 'Mimi' Marchand, a PR adviser to the Macrons and the owner of a celebrity photo agency, Bestimage.

The book has also depicted the Macrons as excessively reliant on Ms Marchand, a PR legend who ran lesbian nightclubs in the 1990s and whose former partner was jailed for armed robbery.

