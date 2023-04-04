| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

Euthanasia to be legal in France ‘within months’ as Macron calls for end of life bill

French president Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool) Expand

Close

French president Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)

French president Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)

French president Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)

Henry Samuel

France could soon legalise euthanasia for the terminally ill after Emmanuel Macron called for a law on a “French model on the end of life” within months.

The president yesterday pledged to table a draft law on the right to die by the “end of summer”, a day after a group of citizens called for legislation to be changed.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Related topics

More On Emmanuel Macron

Most Watched

Privacy