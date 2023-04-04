Euthanasia to be legal in France ‘within months’ as Macron calls for end of life bill

France could soon legalise euthanasia for the terminally ill after Emmanuel Macron called for a law on a “French model on the end of life” within months.

The president yesterday pledged to table a draft law on the right to die by the “end of summer”, a day after a group of citizens called for legislation to be changed.

Mr Macron said the bill would build on the work of a group of 184 randomly appointed French citizens who have debated the issue since December.

In conclusions handed to Mr Macron at the weekend, some 76pc of the “citizen’s council” said they favoured allowing patients the right to some form of assistance to die. The group has spent three months tackling the ethical issue amid growing calls to allow medically assisted deaths for terminally ill patients.

Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Spain all allow active euthanasia, where a doctor administers a fatal dose of a drug at the request of a patient to relieve suffering.

Assisted suicide, in which the physician supplies the drug but the patient administers it, is legal in Austria, Switzerland and Italy.

In France, neither practice is legal, prompting dozens of French to travel to Switzerland to end their lives.

Mr Macron said he wished to put in place a euthanasia process that would be up to the French parliament to agree on but within certain limits.

He said that any changes would have to “guarantee the expression of free and enlightened desire” to die and the “reiteration of this choice”.

Medically assisted death could only be allowed when a patient suffered from an incurable “psychological and physical” condition, he added.

Mr Macron ruled out assisted death being extended to children and pledged more funds for palliative care so that all French who need it can receive it.

Under legislation known as the Claeys-Leonetti law, doctors are authorised to intervene at the end of life to sedate terminally ill patients deeply until their deaths occur naturally. Such patients also have the right to refuse life-sustaining treatments and can state this preference in advance before they require end-of-life care.

The change has been spurred by the death of Jean-Luc Godard, the Franco-Swiss film director, who last September chose to die by assisted suicide in Switzerland at the age of 91.

Within a week of Mr Godard’s death, France’s national ethics committee opened a new path for legal change by saying that “under strict conditions”, active assistance in dying was ethically possible.

The country’s national council of doctors, l’Ordre des Medecins, has said it opposes involving doctors in helping people kill themselves.

In a poll released this Sunday in Le Journal du Dimanche, some 76pc of French said they were for assisted suicide and 36pc said they would personally opt for euthanasia if they had a painful and incurable condition.

This is only the second time such a “citizen’s council” has been used in France, after a similar group was formed to debate how to tackle climate change. But after promising to enact its findings in full, Mr Macron was accused of greenwashing when he went back on the pledge.

This time, parliament will have the last word.