Euthanasia doctors are cleared in landmark court case

Belgium's euthanasia law survived a key test yesterday when a high court acquitted three doctors of charges of manslaughter by poisoning in a landmark ruling involving a woman who suffered from mental problems.

There were fears in the medical community a conviction would have had a chilling effect on doctors who need to co-operate on more than 2,000 euthanasia cases each year.

"This is relief for all doctors who have to carry out such tough tasks," said defence lawyer Walter Van Steenbrugge.

"If this would have gone the other way, so many doctors would have been in real deep trouble," he said, implying few would want to risk assisting in euthanasia if it meant they could face manslaughter charges.

