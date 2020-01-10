EU's top judge warns over judiciary reforms

Europe's top judge issued a veiled warning to Poland yesterday over its overhaul of the judiciary, saying there is no place in the European Union for countries that do not have independent courts.

Koen Lenaerts, president of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), made his comments in Warsaw, weeks after Poland's lower house of parliament approved a draft law that would allow judges who question planned reforms to be disciplined.

The European Commission has said the legislation would imperil the rule of law, deepening a standoff with the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party in which the EU executive launched legal action in 2019 to try to preserve Polish courts' independence.

"You can't be a member of the European Union if you don't have independent, impartial courts operating in accordance with fair trial rule, upholding union law," Mr Lenaerts said during a debate at Warsaw University.

