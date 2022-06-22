EU’s Mairead McGuinness on collision course with Paschal Donohoe over tax veto

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is on a collision course with Ireland’s EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness after she suggested supporting an end to member states’ veto on EU tax policy in some cases.

Mr Donohoe will not support any change in voting procedures for EU members on taxation matters despite Ms McGuinness, a former Fine Gael MEP, saying that majority voting could be brought in if countries abuse their vetoes to leverage influence on other unrelated issues.

The EU Commissioner on Financial Services has previously defended Ireland’s veto, but said yesterday:

“I know I would have defended unanimity in the parliament because Ireland had a very fixed view on taxation.

“I think that has evolved.”

The Government has long prized Ireland’s tax autonomy and Mr Donohoe, the chair of the eurozone group of finance ministers, signalled through a spokesperson last night that no change was envisaged.

“Ireland believes that the current unanimity-based voting procedure is the most appropriate voting system in the area of taxation,” a Department of Finance spokesperson said.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said Ms McGuinness’s comments were “shocking and surprising”, adding: “This would allow larger EU countries to railroad tax changes without our consent. Unanimity is a safeguard for sovereignty.”

Speaking to reporters in Brussels earlier, Ms McGuinness said majority voting could be brought in if countries abused their vetoes to leverage influence on other issues.

“I think I would support it in areas where member states might block something for reasons other than areas related to proposals on the table,” she told a group of reporters in Brussels yesterday.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire last week called for the end of national vetoes on EU tax law after Hungary used its veto at the eleventh hour to scupper a 15pc minimum tax on large multinationals.

Ireland has fiercely defended national vetoes on issues such as tax and foreign affairs, where it has stuck to its principle of neutrality.

But talk of removing national vetoes on foreign affairs has resurfaced following Hungary’s block on the most recent EU sanctions package against Russia.

Budapest delayed that deal for weeks while it negotiated a compensation package with the EU.

Separately, Ms McGuinness warned that Europe could face fuel rationing next winter if Russia retaliates any further against EU sanctions.

She also said Ireland has “particular issues to address” when it comes to energy security.

Ireland gets the majority of its gas supplies via pipelines coming from Britain, which is not a major buyer of Russian gas.

“There will be consequences for Europe,” she said.

“We’re really concerned to act now because of what might happen at the Russian end of the gas pipeline.

“You can’t discount the winter could be difficult, particularly if we don’t prepare well enough now.”

Russian state supplier Gazprom has already cut off significant gas deliveries to Germany via the undersea Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Germany has since said it may need to ramp up coal-fired generation in response.

“We’re trying to make sure, when it comes to increased energy use towards the autumn and winter, that we’re ready for it,” Ms McGuinness said.

“The German minister said we may need to look at energy rationing – that could be a reality.

“It’s something we’ve tried to avoid.”

The EU has advised countries to ramp up gas storage, look for alternative energy supplies, such as liquefied natural gas, and jointly purchase with other countries.

It has also warned consumers and firms to use less energy.

Ireland has no gas storage facilities, nor does it have an LNG terminal.

Ms McGuinness said energy security in Europe was no “precarious”.