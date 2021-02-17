EU’s former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier could join race to become French president

Michel Barnier, the EU’s former Brexit negotiator, is setting up a political faction under the name ‘Patriot and European’, fuelling suggestions he is to run in next year’s French presidential election.

“I am available to work with all those who want it under the banner of ‘Patriot and European’, so as not to leave this theme to others,” Mr Barnier (70) told MPs in France.

The faction was presented as a “working group” within the main centre-right Les Republicains party.

Mr Barnier’s office did not return a request for comment.

More than a year before the first round of the 2022 presidential election, none of the mainstream centrist parties has chosen a candidate to replace Emmanuel Macron.

Sources cite Mr Barnier, ex-ministers Xavier Bertrand and Valerie Pecresse, and senator Bruno Retailleau as possible candidates for Les Republicains.

A possible bid by Mr Barnier, a former French foreign minister, is being closely watched by Mr Macron’s camp, as he would eat at the pro-European, centre-right electorate the president is targeting.

“There’s a Biden moment. Grey hair could become fashionable,” a minister said when asked about Mr Barnier.

Mr Barnier said on French radio in December he saw himself serving his home country in some capacity following his work on negotiating Britain’s exit from the European Union.

