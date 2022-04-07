EU’s €1bn aid budget for Kyiv is what it pays Putin every day for fuel

Mick Wallace and Clare Daly criticised the imposition of sanctions on Russia. Photo: Cate McCurry/PA Wire

The European Union has spent 35 times more on Russian energy imports than weapons for Ukraine since Vladimir Putin’s invasion, the bloc’s foreign affairs chief said yesterday.

The EU had paid Moscow €35bn, Josep Borrell told the European Parliament, and €1bn in aid for arms to Kyiv. “We have given Ukraine €1bn,” Mr Borrell said as he urged support for sanctions on coal. “It might seem a lot, but €1bn is what we pay Putin every day for the energy he provides us.”

The United States imposed penalties on Russian banks and banned Americans from investing in the country yesterday, in response to what US president Joe Biden condemned as Russian “atrocities”.

They targeted Sberbank, which holds one-third of Russia’s total banking assets, and Alfabank, the country’s fourth-largest financial institution, US officials said, but energy transactions were exempt from the latest measures.

Putin’s two adult daughters, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s wife and daughter and senior members of Russia’s security council are also being sanctioned.

The UK imposed an asset freeze on Sberbank, banned any UK investment in the country and will legislate to prohibit imports of iron and steel.

Eight oligarchs, including the director of a company making military vehicles, were sanctioned.

Britain restricted the sale of some advanced technologies and banned the export of oil-refining equipment to Russia.

An EU ban on Russian coal, the bloc’s first such move against Moscow’s energy exports, was delayed yesterday while it is decided whether it would apply to existing or only new contracts.

Sources are optimistic it will be approved by ambassadors today, but the bloc is not planning immediate sanctions against gas because of opposition from member states dependent on Russian supplies such as Germany and Hungary.

Germany has pledged to end gas imports by mid-2024. Olaf Scholz, the chancellor, told the country’s parliament: “Dependencies have grown over decades and cannot be changed from one day to the next.”

Brussels is preparing a sixth round of sanctions, which includes an embargo on Russian oil, but the measures need the unanimous backing of all 27 EU member states.

Also yesterday, Britain announced it would end all dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of the year and gas imports “as soon as possible” afterwards.

Meanwhile, Dublin MEP Clare Daly denounced the European Union’s sanctions against Russia and claimed it was acting on behalf of Nato.

Ms Daly, along with her colleague Mick Wallace, was one of 13 MEPs who previously voted against a motion to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That resolution outlined the EU’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the two MEPs said they could not back the motion because it also expressed support for Nato and called for weapons to be sent to Ukraine.

Speaking in the European Parliament yesterday, Ms Daly said sanctions against Russia have “unleashed economic devastation”, which she said would be “paid for” by the Russian people, including those “protesting against the war”.

“How is not selling Kerrygold butter to Russia going to save any Ukrainian lives? How is buying filthy fracked US gas going to stop the war?” she said.

“They won’t, of course, because nowhere have sanctions ever succeeded in ending a military assault or achieving regime change.”

Ms Daly appeared to incorrectly confuse the recent news of Kerry Group’s withdrawal from Russia with Kerrygold, which is made in north Cork by a separate company, Ornua.

The Independents 4 Change MEP accepted that Russia “bears responsibility” for the invasion of Ukraine but said “we cannot ignore the role of Nato”.

“The EU, instead of promoting peace and acting in the interests of the people of Europe to Ukrainians, the EU citizens and, yes, the Russian citizens too, has become a tool of Nato and the military industrial complex,” she said.

“What is needed is an end to the conflict, an end to militarism, a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement.”

Ms Daly claimed sanctions against Russia would not stop its invasion of Ukraine.

“History has taught us that sanctions do not end military conflict. They do not bring peace,” she said.

“They make the people suffer, not the oligarchs... The more arms you pump into Ukraine, the more the war will be prolonged, the more Ukrainians can and will die, and it might sound radical colleagues, but the answer to war is not more war.

“We will sit down with Russia, there will be a negotiated peace and this organisation should be promoting it earlier.

“Rather than delaying it and making sure that more Ukrainians die, your feigning of sympathy rings hollow – it makes me sick, to be honest with you.”

Ornua, an Irish agri-food co-operative, and Kerrygold have no commercial activity in Russia. An Ornua spokesman said: “Kerrygold is proudly owned by Ornua. Neither Kerrygold nor Ornua have any activity in Russia.”

Ms Daly was contacted for comment.