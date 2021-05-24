Singer Damiano David, of Italian rock band Maneskin, poses for a picture with the Eurovision trophy, as they return to Italy following their 2021 Eurovision Song Contest victory in Rotterdam. Photo: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest say the lead singer with the Italian rock band that won has asked to take a drug test to refute speculation he took cocaine during the show.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said Maneskin lead singer Damiano David would take a voluntary drug test after arriving home.

It said the band strongly rejected the allegations of drug use that surfaced on social media after Mr David appeared to bend over a table during the contest.

Mr David was asked at a post-victory news conference whether he had snorted cocaine during the broadcast. He replied that he didn’t use drugs and indicated he had bent over because another band member had broken a glass at their feet.

In its statement, the EBU said that Maneskin band members had asked that Mr David be drug tested to refute the speculation.

Meanwhile, Italy was abuzz yesterday with the win by the band, who got their start busking in Rome’s main shopping area. The victory in Rotterdam brings next year’s competition back to the place where Europe’s song contest began.

From the prime minister’s office down, congratulations poured in from Italian establishment for the rather anti-establishment Maneskin, giving Italy a sorely needed boost after a dreadful year as one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus.

The band was the bookmakers’ favourite going into the finale and sealed the win with the highest popular vote in the contest.