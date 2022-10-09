Europe’s iron lady stands firm again negotiations with Vlad ‘the terrorist’

Kaja Kallas’s mother was just six months old when Soviet Union guards loaded her on to a cattle car and deported her to a prison camp in Siberia. She would not return home to Estonia until she was 10 years old.

Today, her daughter is the prime minister of Estonia and Europe’s strongest voice against any appeasement of Vladimir Putin, who she calls a “terrorist” and a “criminal” who must face justice for war crimes in international courts.

Estonia was the first country to congratulate Ukraine on the destruction of a key bridge linking Russia and the annexed region of Crimea yesterday, and did so even before Kyiv claimed responsibility for the strike.

“Ukraine must win this war,” Ms Kallas told The Sunday Telegraph in Prague, during a European summit where she renewed her demands for more sanctions on Moscow and more weapons for Kyiv.

No other country in the world has sent more military equipment to Ukraine as a proportion of GDP per capita than Estonia - a small Baltic nation bordering Russia of just 1.3 million people that only emerged from behind the Iron Curtain to independence in 1991.

Estonia was also one of the few nations to send arms to Kyiv before Putin’s illegal invasion on Feb 24.

It is for good reason that Estonia’s first female prime minister, who calls Cold War warrior Margaret Thatcher “an inspiration”, has been dubbed Europe’s new “iron lady”.

She has warned Russians fleeing Putin’s draft in Ukraine that Estonia will reject their claims for asylum.

Instead, they should stay home and topple their president, she says.

She wants the EU to ban Russian tourists and Ukraine to be given Nato membership. She is ploughing investment into Estonia’s army and for more weapons for Kyiv.

Ms Kallas, 45, stood out in her blue dress among the gathering of 44 of Europe’s mostly male biggest political beasts for the first ever European Political Community meeting in the Czech Republic capital on Thursday.

“Russia is terrorising us so that we will back away from our decisions,” she said, referring to Putin’s threats of nuclear war.

“When it comes to Putin, then of course he is a war criminal and must be prosecuted for the crimes of aggression he has committed,” she said in the immaculate gardens of Prague Castle during a break in the talks.

“And you shouldn’t be negotiating with terrorists because it pays off for them. We will pay a higher price in the long term.”

Ms Kallas had criticised France and Germany for pressing for an early peace deal earlier in the conflict.

She admits she is still “worried” that Ukraine could be pushed into “some premature peace that they are not really ready to go into” by Western allies.

The West had a “very different understanding” of what peace can mean to the former Iron Curtain countries, she said.

“For half of Europe the end of the Second World War meant peace, meant prosperity,” she said, “On the other side of Europe, peace meant atrocities, torture and mass deportations.”

As of August, Estonia has sent euros 250 million (pounds 219 million) in military aid, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines, grenade launchers, ammunition and vehicles to Kyiv.

Ms Kallas said: “It is clear that Ukraine is dependent on our help. We are here in a small country of 1.3 million and looking to our warehouses - what more can we send?

“I believe that the bigger countries, that have much bigger warehouses, can also find something that they can give because the only way to stop this war is for Ukraine to win.”

“The dictator only understands strength,” she said. “These are the lessons we have learned from our history and what we are seeing unfolding right now.”

Ms Kallas - whose first name means “echo” - is keenly aware of Estonia’s painful past of Russian oppression, which lasted until 1991 after it was annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940.

The Soviet Union ordered two mass deportations in 1941 and 1949, when Ms Kallas’s mother Kristi was deported with her mother and grandparents. At the same time Russians were imported to Estonia.

In 1922, the Russian percentage of the population in Estonia was 2.6 per cent. By the end of the occupation in 1991 it was more than 30 per cent.

“Every family in Estonia has a similar history,” Ms Kallas said. “The only unique thing about this story is that all my family members survived and were returned to Estonia.”

Ms Kallas has told Russia’s fleeing conscripts not to come to Estonia in case any increase in the Russian population gives Putin a pretext to invade, despite France and Germany arguing the EU should not rule out giving them refuge.

“Mobilisation as such is not the basis for granting asylum,” she said, before urging them to stay in Russia and fight Putin and warning they could be a security risk.

The Russian community in Estonia was mostly “with us”.

“They see how much worse life is on the Russian side,” she said.

“They also understand very well that if Russia comes to ‘liberate’ Estonia, their homes are the first ones to be erased or destroyed.”

Ms Kallas was 11 when her father Siim took her to East Berlin and the Brandenburg Gate in 1988, a year before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“My dad told me, ‘Breathe it in deeply, that’s the air of freedom that comes from the other side,’ she said. Three years after the trip to Berlin, Estonia declared independence for the second time.

Siim, a member of the Supreme Council of the Soviet Union, would become the 14th prime minister of Estonia and later a European Commission vice-president.

Siim founded the liberal and free-market Estonian Reform Party, which his daughter, who speaks fluent English, Russian and French, now leads. “I was born under Soviet occupation. I remember the Soviet times. I was a generation that was living without freedom. So I am not taking it for granted and I understand its value,” Ms Kallas said.

She added “Russians haven’t changed their ways.

“The same playbook that they had here in Estonia in the 1940s, they are playing in Ukraine. No country, no nation, not any people should go through that.”

Ms Kallas spearheads a coalition of EU members, including the Baltic nations, Poland and now Ireland, urging the West not to give an inch to the despot in Moscow.

The EU hit Russia with unprecedented economic sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine but the latest tranche, rubber-stamped in Prague, were more difficult to agree, with countries demanding carve-outs and exceptions from the measures.

Viktor Orban, the Hungarian leader, rails against the “economic self-harm” of the sanctions, while elections in Italy in September have brought two Putin apologists in Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini close to power in Giorgia Meloni’s expected coalition.

Ms Kallas blames “the fatigue of the war” and “domestic problems kicking in” for making it “harder and harder to keep the unity” over sanctions.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult to put the sanctions in place, And there are not many elements left that we can sanction.

“That’s the problem,” she said.

Ms Kallas became Estonia’s first female prime minister in January 2021, part of a wave of electoral successes that returned female leaders in Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania and Iceland.

“In politics, they ask about your gender all the time, but this does not define me when I talk about the issues that I talk about,” she said, pointing out that her success as a lawyer was because she was good, not because she was a woman.

But, when asked about the gender balance at the European Political Community, she added, “I counted. Out of 44 leaders, only eight were women. That is not so much.”

Ms Kallas was seated next to Liz Truss at the three-course summit dinner of seabass, venison backstrap with a confit of calve’s shank, meringue and ice cream, washed down with a Czech chardonnay and a 2019 vintage Frankovka red wine.

“I think we have similar views; that the only way to end this is that Ukraine wins and Russia is pushed back to its borders,” she said.

Must Putin fall for there to be peace in Europe? “It is up to people in Russia to really put the pressure on and say whether he falls or not,” she said.

