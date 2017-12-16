European royals gather for King's funeral in Bucharest

Michael, who ruled Romania twice before being forced to abdicate by the communists in 1947, died this month in Switzerland at the age of 96.

Britain's Prince of Wales, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and Spain's former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, were among those at a pre-funeral service on Saturday at the Royal Palace where Michael's body had been lying in state for the past two days.

Romanians gathered silently, many in tears, in Revolution Square where Michael's coffin was laid on a dais outside the palace.