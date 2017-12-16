News Europe

Sunday 24 December 2017

European royals gather for King's funeral in Bucharest

A soldier carries a cross during a funeral ceremony for late Romanian King Michael in Bucharest, Romania, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Belgium's Princess Astrid and her husband, Prince Lorenz, attend a funeral ceremony for late Romanian King Michael in Bucharest, Romania, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Britain's Prince Charles attends a funeral ceremony for late Romanian King Michael in Bucharest, Romania, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Crown Princess Margareta of Romania and her husband, Radu Duda, attend a funeral ceremony for late Romanian King Michael in Bucharest, Romania, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
King Carl Gustaf of Sweden and his wife, Sweden's Queen Silvia, attend a funeral ceremony for late Romanian King Michael in Bucharest, Romania, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Tens of thousands of Romanians joined European royals to pay their respects to the late King Michael as his state funeral got under way in Bucharest.

Michael, who ruled Romania twice before being forced to abdicate by the communists in 1947, died this month in Switzerland at the age of 96.

Britain's Prince of Wales, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and Spain's former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, were among those at a pre-funeral service on Saturday at the Royal Palace where Michael's body had been lying in state for the past two days.

Romanians gathered silently, many in tears, in Revolution Square where Michael's coffin was laid on a dais outside the palace.

The crowd cheered as the coffin was transported towards the cathedral where the funeral was taking place.

Online Editors

