European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly ‘cynical’ over parliament’s will for ethics oversight amid corruption probe

European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, is seen at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France November 22, 2022. Photo: EP/Handout via REUTERS. Expand

Eoghan Moloney

European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly has said MEPs have been speaking about ethical overhaul of the parliament for years without action, amid a corruption probe that has seen the Vice President Eva Kaili suspended.

Co Offaly native O’Reilly said the ethical framework of the parliament hadn’t been upgraded previously because “obviously, people don’t want it to be overhauled,”

