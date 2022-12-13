European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly ‘cynical’ over parliament’s will for ethics oversight amid corruption probe

European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly has said MEPs have been speaking about ethical overhaul of the parliament for years without action, amid a corruption probe that has seen the Vice President Eva Kaili suspended.

Co Offaly native O’Reilly said the ethical framework of the parliament hadn’t been upgraded previously because “obviously, people don’t want it to be overhauled,”

Ms O’Reilly told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the EU Parliament has been speaking about ethical overhaul for years but, “one becomes little bit cynical when you hear these promises being made again, when at a point in time and they could have seen them through, they didn't”.

Ms O’Reilly said that a lot of the “claims and lamenting” that took place on Monday in the wake of the corruption probe need to be “put under the spotlight” when promises have been made for years about independent ethics bodies that have not been established.

"From my time as political journalist, I know that things change only when there are political champions for them.

"Perhaps we are seeing genuine political champions emerging. Certainly there is a scandal and promises are being made but we will see when a lot of the furore dies down,” Ms O’Reilly said.

Kaili, one of four suspects charged in an investigation into money laundering and corruption at the parliament, has denied receiving money from Qatar, one of her lawyers said in Greece on Tuesday.

Kaili, one of 14 vice presidents of the parliament, was among four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend over allegations that Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.

"Her position is that she is innocent, I can tell you that," Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a lawyer representing Kaili in Greece, told Open TV.

"She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing - explicitly and unequivocally. That is her position," Dimitrakopoulos said. He added that Kaili had "undertaken no commercial activity in her life".

Greece on Monday froze Kaili's assets in the country. The European Parliament has suspended her from her duties.

Qatar has denied any wrongdoing. The European Parliament moved on Monday to strip Ms Kaili as vice president.

Belgian prosecutors searched 19 homes and the offices of the parliament from Friday to Monday, seizing computers, mobile phones and several hundred thousands of euros at the home of one suspect, in a flat belonging to an EU lawmaker and in a suitcase in a Brussels hotel room.

The four unnamed suspects have been charged with "participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption", prosecutors said.

The scandal is particularly awkward for the parliament, which has seen itself as a moral compass in Brussels, issuing resolutions critical of human rights abuses across the globe and taking EU governments to task. Germany said it jeopardised the credibility of Europe.

Some European diplomats had told Reuters last month that pressure to maintain good ties with Qatar was increasing as the continent headed towards a winter of energy shortages because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The European Parliament suspended Kaili from her duties on Saturday.

On Monday, as EU lawmakers convened in Strasbourg, the chamber's president Roberta Metsola said she was launching a procedure to end her role as vice president.

The Greek socialist PASOK party is expelling her from its ranks.

Belgian prosecutors said they had suspected for more than four months that a Gulf state was trying to buy influence in Brussels.

The investigation comes as World Cup host Qatar is in the global spotlight, amid criticism of its human rights record, including its treatment of migrant workers.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, meeting EU counterparts in Brussels, called the incident "unbelievable".

"This is about the credibility of Europe," she told reporters.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen described the allegations as of "utmost concern" and highlighted a Commission proposal for the creation of an independent ethics body for all EU institutions.

"It is a question of confidence of the people in our institutions," she said.