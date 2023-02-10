| 10.6°C Dublin

‘European nations will give us jets,’ says Ukrainian president Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by European leaders, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, at the summit in Brussels. Photo: Reuters Expand

Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by European leaders, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, at the summit in Brussels. Photo: Reuters

Joe Barnes

European nations have signalled their readiness to send fighter jets to Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday, after an impassioned plea to EU leaders to ramp up their military support for his armed forces.

After meeting with leaders from the bloc’s member states, the Ukrainian president said he had received “positive signals” about being receiving Nato-standard combat aircraft.

