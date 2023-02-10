‘European nations will give us jets,’ says Ukrainian president Zelensky

European nations have signalled their readiness to send fighter jets to Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday, after an impassioned plea to EU leaders to ramp up their military support for his armed forces.

After meeting with leaders from the bloc’s member states, the Ukrainian president said he had received “positive signals” about being receiving Nato-standard combat aircraft.

The news came after Mr Zelensky warned them Ukraine’s armed forces desperately needed them to make good on their promised weapons deliveries ahead of an expected large-scale offensive by Russia.

However, a number of European leaders raised doubts over the supply of aircraft amid fears it risked escalation with Moscow.

The Ukrainian leader was in Brussels for his first in-person summit with European leaders and heads of state since Russia launched its invasion almost a year ago.

He used the visit to urge leaders to speed up deliveries of tanks, artillery cannons and ammunition to give Kyiv the firepower to defeat Russia on the battlefield.

Since being promised modern battle tanks last month, Kyiv has repeatedly called on its western allies to provide fighter jets to help it strike deep behind enemy lines.

“I am very inspired by your statements that Europe will be with us until our victory,” Mr Zelensky said yesterday after taking part in the EU summit.

“I am very grateful to them for this. I’ve heard about their readiness to give us necessary support, including aircraft.

“Of course, there are positive signals concerning the respective weapons, positive signals that we hear.

“I really want these signals to turn to concrete sounds, concrete voices, unafraid that Russia will hear this voice.”

In a sign that a deal was yet to be reached, Andriy Yermak, his chief of staff, edited a post on the Telegram messaging app in which he had claimed the issue of fighter jets “had been resolved” to state it “may be resolved”.

Mr Zelensky said he would make direct appeals for fighter jets when he held bilateral discussions with the EU’s 27 leaders later in the day.

During a surprise visit to London on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky called for the British government to consider “wings for freedom” as part of a wider international coalition to train and equip Ukrainian pilots with modern jets.

Rishi Sunak became the first western leader to answer the Ukrainian president’s pleas when they jointly announced Ukrainian combat pilots would be trained in Britain.

But European leaders were more cautious in joining Mr Zelensky’s proposed coalition. Arriving at the summit in Brussels, Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, said European allies had to ensure they are not risking escalation with Russia.

“You have to make absolutely sure you are not getting into an Article 5 direct confrontation between Nato and Russia,” he said, in reference to the alliance’s collective defence mechanism.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, and one of Ukraine’s staunchest backers, said a deal could only be reached “within the entire formation of Nato”.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, declined to comment, insisting he would not “share the Ukrainian plan” in public. Alexander De Croo, the Belgian prime minister, said his military had no jets to spare Ukraine.

In private talks with Mr Zelensky, the leaders of Poland and Slovakia, who are both awaiting deliveries of the US-built F-16, signalled they were willing to supply Ukraine with fighter jets. Both nations possess the same Soviet-made MiGs as used by Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky received a rapturous round of applause from MEPs in the European Parliament and leaders at the Council. Only Hungary’s Viktor Orban, the Kremlin’s closest ally in the EU, appeared to shun the celebration, when he did not clap the Ukrainian president during a traditional family photo.

Meanwhile, it emerged yesterday that German chancellor Olaf Scholz and his foreign minister are barely on speaking terms after she “went behind his back” to urge allies to bounce him into supplying tanks to Ukraine, according to reports.

Annalena Baerbock twice made discreet efforts to get allies to push Mr Scholz into a decision, German weekly Die Zeit reported.

Ms Baerbock (42), a hawk on weapons supplies, was “driven mad” by the indecision of her boss, the newspaper claims.

In the summer, she told US counterpart Antony Blinken that the west needed to supply battle tanks, something the US understood as a signal to increase the pressure on Mr Scholz.

Days later, US ambassador Amy Gutmann told a German TV channel that Berlin should “take on more leadership” on the issue.

Ms Baerbock’s discreet diplomacy, allied with public comments that undermined the official German position, enraged the chancellor, and the two have barely been on speaking terms for months, Die Zeit said.

The clash between two of the central figures in the German government comes down to style as much as substance.

While Mr Scholz turns his nose up at politicians who seek out photo opportunities, Ms Baerbock is known for her emotional speeches.