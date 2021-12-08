European Medicines Agency gives green light to mixing different vaccines to battle Covid

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said using different types of vaccines together, known as heterologous vaccination, can provide protection against Covid-19

The European Union drug regulator yesterday gave its backing to mixing different types of vaccines in initial vaccination and booster campaigns to battle the coronavirus.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement that using different types of vaccines together, known as heterologous vaccination, can provide protection against Covid-19.

The announcement comes as much of Europe is facing rising infection and hospital rates and concerns about the new Omicron variant.

The EMA, together with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, said that a mix-and-match strategy could give nations more options in vaccination campaigns as much of the continent seeks to contain the latest surge of the pandemic.

“The evidence available so far with different types of authorised vaccines indicates that a heterologous booster appears as good as or better in terms of immune responses than a homologous booster,” the agencies said in a statement.

“While research is ongoing to provide more evidence on long-term safety, duration of immunity and effectiveness, the use of heterologous schedules may offer flexibility in terms of vaccination options, particularly to reduce the impact on the vaccine rollout should a vaccine not be available for any reason,” they added.

The agencies looked at data for mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer shot and so-called viral vector vaccines such as the one made by Johnson & Johnson.

The two types of vaccines use different technologies to spur the body to fight the coronavirus.

US and UK authorities have already given the green light to mixing and matching vaccines in booster campaigns.

Meanwhile, people are more able to fend off coronavirus variants if they have had Covid previously plus a vaccine, new research suggests.

US experts analysed data on people who had recovered from natural infection earlier in the pandemic and found that having a Covid vaccine enabled them to produce high-quality antibodies that could act against variants.

These antibodies were more powerful than those produced by either natural infection or vaccine alone.

The team, from the University of California Los Angeles, said the research suggested booster jabs could help against variants by “improving not only antibody quantity, but also quality”.

The study did not look specifically at the Omicron variant but adds to the body of evidence suggesting existing vaccines and boosters may offer some protection.

Writing in the journal of the American Society For Microbiology, the team said: “We confirmed that some mutations reduce the ability of antibodies to neutralise the spike protein, whether the antibodies were from past infection or vaccination.

"Upon retesting the previously infected persons after vaccination, their antibodies gained the same ability to neutralise mutated spike as the original spike, suggesting that the combination of infection and vaccination drove the production of enhanced antibodies to reach a maximal level of potency.”



In people who had never had Covid but who had received a vaccine, antibodies were less effective against mutations in the Beta and Gamma variants than against the original Wuhan strain of the virus.

Similarly, when researchers analysed blood samples from people who had suffered Covid before May 2020 they had reduced protection against variants.

The experts said this suggests that both mild infection and vaccines produce antibodies that still leave a person vulnerable to new variants.

However, those who suffered Covid before May 2020 and who had a vaccine a year later had antibodies that were just as potent against variants as against the original Wuhan strain.

Immunologist Dr Otto Yang said finding the ideal mix of antibodies could help guide future efforts to tackle Covid.