European leaders plan to snub Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov at G20 summit in Bali

The EU and the UK will snub Russia’s Sergey Lavrov at the G20 summit and are encouraging allies to stage walkouts when Moscow’s delegation speaks.

EU officials say they will do “everything possible” to isolate Russia at next week’s event in Bali, which will not be attended by Vladimir Putin, even though he is expected to speak via videolink.

The Russian president has sent Mr Lavrov, his foreign minister.

“We try to work with partners in order to show very firmly what the international community thinks about all these crimes, atrocities and illegal actions by Russia,” a spokesman from the EU’s foreign affairs service said.

The EU and UK plan to confront Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine and call for a de-escalation of the conflict. Despite reports that Washington was pushing Kyiv to be more open to peace talks, the Europeans will make clear that any talks had to be on terms that are acceptable to Ukraine. But sources confessed to fears that China and Russia would work together to water down any statement calling for de-escalation.

Countries – in particular Japan – are keen to have a reference to nuclear weapons in the joint statement.

While Rome, Berlin, Madrid and Paris are likely to maintain the isolation of Russia, China will not. India and Saudi Arabia have not joined Western sanctions against Moscow, while Turkey has carved out a mediation role between Moscow and Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, will speak via videolink about the impact of the war on food security. Other topics to be discussed include the impact of the war on energy prices.

Meanwhile, four US Avenger air defence systems are being sent to Ukraine to create a protective “net” around civilian areas, the Pentagon has announced.

The systems are armed with Stinger surface-to-air missiles and a heavy machine gun to help Ukraine fend off swarms of Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

The Avenger features a sighting system that includes an infrared camera, optical sight and laser rangefinder. It is capable of shooting down targets up to 8km away.

Mr Zelensky thanked Joe Biden’s administration for the military assistance that is part of an additional $400m (€386m) package including Stinger missiles and ammunition for Hawk medium-range air defence systems.

"We’re bringing victory over the aggressor closer,” Mr Zelensky said on Twitter.





Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]