European heatwave: At least two people die from suspected heatstroke in Italy

At least two people have died from suspected heatstroke in Italy.
The country is currently experiencing temperatures topping 40C.
A Romanian man (72) was discovered in a park in Milan, while the body of another man was found in the country in the central Italian region of Marche, according to Il Globo.
The Italian Ministry of Health has issued a red alert for Rome, Florence, Turin, Perugia, Rieti, Brescia and Bolzano on Thursday, while Milan, Venice, Bologna, Naples, Bari, Verona, Viterbo, Latina and Frosinone will join them on Friday.
People are being advised to drink liquids, eat lightly, take care to preserve medication properly, and use air conditioning correctly.
The Italian Red Cross has set up a 24-hour hotline that people can ring for help and advice.
Meanwhile, the CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association Pat Dawson said they are advising people to "remain hydrated".
"Judging by the huge temperature increase in France and parts of Germany, we are advising all people travelling to adhere to the normal precautions and remain hydrated, particularly families with young children and the elderly," he said in a statement.
"They should ensure that their accommodation is air conditioned and remember that severe sun burn can happen within only an hour so be careful not to lie in the sun for too long."