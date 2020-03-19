European Central Bank dramatically steps economic support

The European Central Bank soothed financial markets at the start of trading on Thursday when it finally stepped in with a bond programme that will see it buy more than €1 trillion in euro area bonds this year.

The action by the central bank, whose inexperienced new head Christine Lagarde has come under fire for policy missteps last week that spooked debt markets, was announced overnight on Tuesday when it said it would add €750bn to its existing purchase plans.

The news sent Italian and Spanish bonds sharply higher and the difference investors charge for holding more risky Italian 10-year debt versus safe-haven German bonds narrowed sharply to 1.87 percentage points from a 2.8pc points.

“This gives it a lot more firepower which should help to contain financial stress in the near term, but we think the Bank will need to meet again before long to raise its issuer limits and may also be involved in a coordinated fiscal support,” said Andrew Kenningham, Chief Europe Economist at Capital Economics.

The ECB move also helped stock markets in Europe draw a line under recent heavy losses.

Although the central bank did not announce that it was abandoning the limits on the ratios of sovereign bonds that it is allowed to hold – a measure that limits for example the support it can give to a country like Italy – it did say that the purchases will conducted in a “flexible manner”.

That goes some way to offsetting the damage caused in financial markets by Ms Lagarde who implied the bank would not step in more forcefully to help Italy, whose finances are in a parlous state and whose economy is in recession.

“Following an underwhelming package last week and a number of communication mishaps, the ECB appears to have returned to the ‘whatever it takes’ mentality we saw in 2012 and 2015,” said Aline Schuiling, Senior Economist at investment bank ABN AMRO.

It is not just Italy that is ailing however and the Ifo Index which measures German business confidence plummeted from 96.0 points in February to 87.7 points in March, the drop since 1991 and a level that brings the index to its lowest level since August 2009.

“Companies’ expectations in particular have darkened as never before,” the Ifo, Germany’s leading economic body said.

The overriding issue in financial markets now however is a concern over availability of dollars, the world’s reserve currency.

The British pound has plunged in value against the dollar, for example and there are concerns that if nothing is done to relieve dollar shortages, the financial system could seize up thanks to the huge amount of company debt that is denominated in dollars.

All segments of dollar are growing signs of stress despite action from the US Federal Reserve.

“If cash is king, then dollar cash currently is world president,” said Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets at investment ING.

“Everything that could be sold was sold against the dollar. We’d be foolish to argue that this can turn around anytime soon – perhaps not until new Covid-19 cases start to slow,” he said.

