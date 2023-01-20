| 5.5°C Dublin

latest Europe prepared to provide heavy tanks to Ukraine as pressure ramps up on Germany to provide ‘Leopard 2’

File photo dated 20/11/2017 of a Challenger II Main Battle Tank at Royal Tank Regiment HQ, Tidworth, Wiltshire. Western allies are meeting to discuss further military support for Ukraine amid intense pressure on Germany to authorise the release of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to bolster Kyiv's forces in their fight against Russia. Issue date: Friday January 20, 2023. PA Photo Expand

Belén Carreño

The European Union's foreign policy said on Friday some European countries are prepared to send heavy tanks to Ukraine and he hoped a decision to provide them will be made at defence ministers' talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

NATO and defence leaders from about 50 countries were meeting on Friday at Ramstein, the latest in a series of arms-pledging conferences since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.

