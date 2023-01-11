| 6.2°C Dublin

Europe had second hottest year on record in 2022 with soaring temperatures

Beach in Brighton, East Sussex where temperatures reached 40C for the first time on record in the UK in July last year. Photo: Gareth Fuller Expand

Emily Beament

Europe had a record-breaking summer of soaring temperatures, heatwaves and drought, and its second hottest year on record in 2022, new data show.

The continent’s summer was its hottest on record by a clear margin, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said, while 2022’s autumn was the third warmest recorded.

