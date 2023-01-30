Europe facing ‘water catastrophe’ following prolonged drought

Europe is on the verge of a water catastrophe as groundwater reserves dry up, scientists have warned.

During the summer months of 2018 and 2019 there was a striking water shortage in Central Europe.

Since then, there has been no significant rise in groundwater levels, with levels remaining constantly low.

The severe drought is damaging natural habitats, affecting agriculture and creating major energy shortages, a new study reveals.

The effects of this prolonged drought were evident in Europe during the summer of 2022.

Dry riverbeds and the slow disappearance of stagnant waters severely impacted both nature and people.

Numerous aquatic species lost their habitats, while dry soil caused many problems for agriculture.

The energy shortage in Europe also worsened as a result.

Without sufficient amounts of cooling water, nuclear power plants in France struggled to generate enough electricity.

Hydroelectric power plants also struggled to fulfil their function due to the lack of water.

To gather their data, the team used satellite gravimetry to observe the world’s groundwater resources and document their changes in recent years.

They used twin satellites that orbit the Earth in a polar orbit at an altitude of just under 490km.

They provide readings of the total mass, from which the mass changes in the rivers and lakes are then subtracted, the soil moisture, snow and ice are also subtracted and finally only the groundwater remains.

The distance between the satellites – of around 200km – was crucial to this project.

The satellite behind could not catch up with the satellite in front, leading them to be aptly named Tom and Jerry.

The distance between the satellites was constantly and precisely measured.

If they flew over a mountain, the satellite in front was initially faster than the one behind because of the increased mass under it.

Once it had passed the mountain, it slowed down slightly again.

But the rear satellite accelerated as soon as it reached the mountain.

Once both were over the top, their relative speed was established once more.

These satellites speed around the earth at around 30,000kmh, orbiting the Earth 15 times a day.

They can cover the entire Earth’s surface after just one month, meaning they can provide a gravity map of the Earth each month.

Dr Torsten Mayer-Gürr, study author, said: “We are actually getting problems with the water supply here – we have to think about this.”

The study was published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. (© Independent News Service)