Europe is closer to war on the continent than it has been for 70 years, a UK minister has said.

James Heappey, UK armed forces minister, said Russia had in place the logistical means for an invasion of Ukraine that go beyond diplomatic showmanship.

He told the BBC the “unglamorous stuff” that would support an invasion such as “the fuel, the medical supplies, the bridging assets” that Moscow had prepared would not be needed if the operation was only about “winning leverage in diplomacy”.

He added: “All of the combat enablers are in place and my fear is that if all of this was just about a show to win leverage in diplomacy that doesn't require the logistics, the fuel, the medical supplies, the bridging assets, the unglamorous stuff that actually makes an invasion force credible, but doesn't attract headlines. Yet all of that is now in place too.

“That's why there's real urgency to the diplomatic negotiations that continue. That is why this is a very serious time for the whole world, really, to come together and to send a message to Russia that this is behaviour that will not be accepted and that we stand behind Ukraine, and that the financial sanctions if he were to cross the border would be absolutely profound.”

International efforts to de-escalate the tension are being stepped up after warnings from the US that an invasion was imminent.

Boris Johnson is expected to hold further crisis talks with world leaders in a bid to bring Russia “back from the brink” of war.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Joe Biden to visit Kiev to show solidarity. He said he had not seen the US intelligence on an invasion.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz will today meet Mr Zelensky in Kiev before heading to Moscow on Tuesday to meet Vladimir Putin.

Relations between Russia and the US are “lying on the floor”, Russian media cited the Kremlin as saying as Western diplomatic efforts in the Ukraine crisis are stepped up.

Joe Biden spoke with Vladimir Putin on the phone on Saturday after the US claimed to have intelligence that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent.

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, told Russia’s RIA news agency: “The heads of state are in dialogue, there is dialogue on other fronts.

“This is a plus because you know that just a couple of years ago there was zero dialogue, there were no such contacts whatsoever.

“But on the rest, unfortunately, in bilateral relations one can only talk about negatives. We are at a very, very low point. They are actually lying on the floor.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine may give up its bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) in order to avoid a war with Russia.

“We might - especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it,” Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, told BBC Ukraine when asked if the country would change its position on seeking to join Nato.

His remarks come as Russia has amassed troops on Ukraine’s borders, leading to fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

While Ukraine is not a Nato member, it was promised in 2008 that it will join the North Atlantic military alliance if given an opportunity.

According to Russia, Ukraine’s growing proximity with the alliance could make it a launch pad for Nato missiles targeted at Russia.

