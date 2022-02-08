EU witholds payments to Poland to recover unpaid fines

The EU will withhold millions of euros in payments to Poland to recover unpaid fines, in a move that risks inflaming tensions between Brussels and Warsaw.

In an unprecedented move, the European Commission activated its offsetting procedure for the first time to recoup around €15m from Poland after its government refused to pay a €500,000-a-day fine for failing to comply with a European Court of Justice ruling.

Warsaw refused to hand over any of the penalty, despite four separate payment requests by the Commission, for not shutting a controversial mine on its border with the Czech Republic.

Polish officials last week struck a deal with Prague to settle the dispute over the Turow coal mine, but the Commission insisted Warsaw was still on the hook for the unpaid fines, which have amounted to more than €68m.

A Commission spokesman said: "The Commission has informed Poland that it would proceed with the offsetting of payments for penalties due.

"The Commission will proceed with offsetting after 10 working days from this notification."

The initial offsetting procedure will be imposed to recoup unpaid fines between September 20 and October 19, he added.

The gambit is likely to further sour the already-troubled relationship between Warsaw and Brussels.

Polish President Andrzej Duda had travelled to Brussels earlier this week in a bid to ease tensions over their long-running rule-of-law spat. His nationalist government has, however, failed to convince Brussels to drop its concerns over judicial independence in the country.

Warsaw warned Brussels that it risked escalating internal EU tensions at a time when the bloc must be united in the face of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Poland will use all possible legal measures to appeal against the plans of the European Commission, the more so that an agreement has been reached between the governments of Poland and the Czech Republic," Piotr Muller, the Polish government's spokesman, said.

"This is particularly important in the context of the current geopolitical threats from Russia. From the very beginning, Poland empathised that the decision taken by the ECJ had no legal or factual basis. They go beyond the EU treaties and violate the treaty guarantees of energy security."

Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, last week confirmed the Czech Republic had withdrawn its complaint that the mine near its border was draining water from local villages.

As part of the deal, Warsaw agreed to pay its neighbour €45m to pay for the prevention of future environmental damage.

