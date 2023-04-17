EU warns Poland and Hungary on Ukraine grain ban amid farmers’ anger about imports

The EU has criticised Poland and Hungary for banning cheap Ukrainian grain imports that have infuriated those countries’ farmers.

It said trade issues were the European Commission’s “exclusive competence” and individual countries were not allowed to tailor policies to suit themselves, even during war.

“Unilateral actions are not acceptable,” a spokesman for the commission said. “In such challenging times, it is crucial to coordinate and align all decisions within the EU.”

Farmers’ protests against Ukrainian grain imports have closed town centres and border crossings across central Europe. They now pose a major threat to the EU’s power just as it is trying to gather together opposition to Kremlin aggression.

Poland’s ban, which came into effect on Saturday evening, would also apply to the transit of Ukrainian grain through the country, its development and technology minister said yesterday.

“The ban is full, including the ban on transit through Poland,” Waldemar Buda wrote on Twitter, adding that talks would be held with Ukraine to create a system that ensures goods that pass through Poland are not sold there. The restrictions will last until at least June 30.

Yavor Gechev, Bulgaria’s agriculture minister, said it was also considering a ban on Ukrainian grain imports.

Ukraine’s ministry of agriculture has criticised the bans, saying they break previously agreed deals and has called for emergency talks.

“Polish farmers are facing a difficult situation,” it said in a statement on Saturday, “but we emphasise that Ukrainian farmers are facing the most difficult situation.”

Since the Kremlin’s invasion last year, imports of corn and wheat into Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia have risen 2,300pc.

The EU lifted tariffs on imports of grain from Ukraine shortly after the invasion, and a blockade of Ukrainian ports by the Russian navy initially meant that shipment by sea was not possible.

The problem for farmers in the EU is that tariff-free grain from Ukraine is much cheaper than theirs.

The plan was to use Central Europe as a transit zone before sending the grain to Africa but cargo bottlenecks mean that it has often not been shipped. Polish farmers have also said unscrupulous traders have made billions of euro selling the cheap grain in the EU.

Robert Telus, Poland’s agriculture minister, last week told his counterparts in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary that imports from Ukraine “cause serious disturbances in the markets of our countries, great damage to producers and social unrest”.

Farmers in central Europe have, since February, organised noisy, well-supported protests against the imports, blocking town centres with their tractors and honking their horns.

“Do not punish our solidarity,” is the rallying cry for a group of farmers that has been protesting in Bucharest. Another demands that the EU “takes responsibility, takes action, takes care”.

Thousands of people took to the streets to protest in Prague yesterday, blaming the Czech government for being

too focused on the war in Ukraine and ignoring their growing economic problems. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)