| 15°C Dublin

Close

EU warns Poland and Hungary on Ukraine grain ban amid farmers’ anger about imports

The EU lifted tariffs on imports of grain from Ukraine shortly after the invasion. Photo: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Expand

Close

The EU lifted tariffs on imports of grain from Ukraine shortly after the invasion. Photo: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The EU lifted tariffs on imports of grain from Ukraine shortly after the invasion. Photo: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The EU lifted tariffs on imports of grain from Ukraine shortly after the invasion. Photo: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

James Kilner

The EU has criticised Poland and Hungary for banning cheap Ukrainian grain imports that have infuriated those countries’ farmers.

It said trade issues were the European Commission’s “exclusive competence” and individual countries were not allowed to tailor policies to suit themselves, even during war.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy