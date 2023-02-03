| 9.8°C Dublin

EU-Ukraine wartime summit today to deliver on some issues though hope for swift EU membership likely dashed

  • EU leaders to convene talks with Zelensky in Kyiv
  • EU offers more military, financial, political support
  • Zelenskiy stresses unity to defend Ukraine against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Expand

Tom Balmforth and Dan Peleschuk

European Union leaders will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday, bringing the promise of new sanctions against Russia but likely dashing Ukraine's hope for swift EU membership.

The head of the group's executive commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in Kyiv by train on Thursday, a symbolic journey to demonstrate support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia's February 24, 2022, invasion of its neighbour approaches.

