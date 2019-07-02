EU top jobs deadlock: further delay as European leaders hammer out differences

One of the longest-ever EU summits has been suspended again this morning as leaders remain deadlocked over who should occupy the bloc’s top jobs for the next five years.

The summit, which began on Sunday evening, was due to get back underway at 11am Brussels time, but it has been delayed until 2pm to allow more time for European leaders to hammer out differences over who should be the next European Commission president as well as fill other senior EU roles.

With the regular Tuesday cabinet meeting in Dublin having already been delayed until this evening Taoiseach Leo Varadkar now looks set to remain in the Belgian capital for much of today as the stalemate continues.

A previous proposal to nominate Socialist candidate Frans Timmermans has run into difficulty with strong opposition from elements within the European People’s Party (EPP), of which Fine Gael is a member. Mr Varadkar is said to be still open to backing Timmermans, whom he met in Brussels last night, but there is as yet no indication that he ultimately will.

On his way into this morning’s summit, Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel said the EPP “had a bug” which he hoped had been resolved overnight. “For me it’s more important what they will do for the next five years. I am sure we will have a breakthrough, I hope the EPP had a good reboot during the night and the system is working,” Mr Bettel said.

Mr Varadkar arrived at the summit at around 11am but did not speak to the media on his way in.

New names emerging this morning as possible candidates for the Commission presidency, include the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, a veteran of the institutions in Brussels, and Ursula von der Leyen, Germany’s defence minister. Both are part of the EPP.

Leaders are also trying to agree on a package to fill the top jobs in the European Council, Parliament and Central Bank as well as the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs.

