EU to ask for stolen cultural items back in Brexit talks

Elgin Marbles: Taken from the Parthenon in the 19th century

The European Union has opened up the prospect that Greece's claim on the Elgin Marbles could become a bargaining chip in negotiations over its future relationship with the UK.

The latest draft of the EU's negotiating mandate, seen by Bloomberg News, says the UK will need to "address issues relating to the return or restitution of unlawfully removed cultural objects to their countries of origin".

Officials involved on both sides said the clause was widely interpreted as a direct reference to the ancient statues in the British Museum that were taken from the Parthenon in Athens at the start of the 19th century.

A Greek official denied that the clause related to the statues, saying they remain a bilateral issue between the two countries. The official said it was a reference to stolen pieces including a number of 18th and 19th century paintings that often turn up at auction houses in London.

The document is due to be finalised today. (© Bloomberg News)

Irish Independent