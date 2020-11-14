EU threatens Belarus with sanctions over protester’s violent death

The European Union has threatened to add sanctions against Belarus over the “outrageous” death of a 31-year-old man who died following his detention by the police in the capital, Minsk.

Raman Bandarenka was taken away by police on Wednesday following a clash between locals hanging ribbons on a park fence in support of the opposition, and a group tearing them down, news website Tut.by reported, citing unidentified witnesses. An hour and a half later he was hospitalised, and he died on Thursday evening, according to the site.

“This is an outrageous and shameful result of the actions by the Belarusian authorities,” the European Union’s diplomatic service said in a statement yesterday. “The European Union has already imposed sanctions on 55 individuals responsible for violent repression and intimidation, and stands ready to impose additional sanctions.”

The country’s Investigative Committee said Mr Bandarenka was injured during the fight.

Read More

Read More

The death threatens to escalate a standoff between the authorities and the protesters that has continued since President Alexander Lukashenko claimed to win by a landslide on August 9 in a vote the opposition says was rigged. The opposition called for a national minute of silence yesterday and for people to attend protests tomorrow that regularly attract more than 100,000 people in Minsk. Police crackdowns have intensified in recent weeks damping the size of the weekend meetings.

The political crisis is the worst of Mr Lukashenko’s 26 years in power and has forced him closer to Russia, which has provided financial support as the protests and coronavirus pandemic have slowed the economy. The US and the European Union have not recognised the election result.

The EU last week added Mr Lukashenko to a blacklist of Belarusian authorities implicated in ballot fraud and a subsequent crackdown on protesters. Penalties involve asset freezes and travel bans.

The opposition has rallied around Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Mr Lukashenko’s main challenger in the election. She joined the race after her husband was jailed and barred from running, Ms Tsikhanouskaya has since fled to Lithuania and was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize last month.

The Russian leadership has refused to meet with her, although the country’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, said he attended an informal meeting with her.

Online Editors