| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

EU strikes deal to overhaul carbon market and cut Europe's emissions

  • EU carbon market reformed to cut emissions faster
  • Policy central to meeting EU climate goals
  • New CO2 price for buildings, households from 2027
European Parliament's lead negotiator Peter Liese. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman. Expand

Close

European Parliament's lead negotiator Peter Liese. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman.

European Parliament's lead negotiator Peter Liese. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman.

European Parliament's lead negotiator Peter Liese. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman.

Sabine Siebold and Kate Abnett

European Union negotiators reached a political deal on Sunday to overhaul the bloc's carbon market, cutting planet-heating emissions faster and imposing new CO2 costs on fuels used in road transport and buildings from 2027.

The EU carbon market requires around 10,000 power plants and factories to buy CO2 permits when they pollute - a system central to meeting the EU's target to cut its net emissions 55pc by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

Most Watched

Privacy