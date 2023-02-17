| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

EU stops selling toilets to Russia as punishment for invading Ukraine

New sanctions are being planned to mark the first anniversary of the invasion on February 24

Toilet wars: Rolls of toilet paper with Putin&rsquo;s image are popular in Ukraine, where Russian troops are stealing toilets Expand

Close

Toilet wars: Rolls of toilet paper with Putin&rsquo;s image are popular in Ukraine, where Russian troops are stealing toilets

Toilet wars: Rolls of toilet paper with Putin’s image are popular in Ukraine, where Russian troops are stealing toilets

Toilet wars: Rolls of toilet paper with Putin’s image are popular in Ukraine, where Russian troops are stealing toilets

James Crisp

The European Union has banned the sale of lavatories to Russia to punish Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

The ‘toilet war’ has the potential to have particular impact on Russians because one in five does not have indoor plumbing.

Most Watched

Privacy