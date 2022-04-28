EU split over ‘blackmail’ as Putin stops gas to Poland and Bulgaria

A woman attending a demonstration in Kyiv in support of Mariupol cries yesterday as she listens to Ukrainian national anthem. Photo: Alexey Furman

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was prepared to ensure Warsaw and Sofia had sufficient gas supplies. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard

The EU was yesterday split over Russian “blackmail” to pay for gas in roubles after Moscow’s state-controlled energy giant halted deliveries to two European countries.

The move by Gazprom to stop supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, after the eastern countries refused to pay for deliveries in roubles, prompted fears of further cut-offs across the bloc.

Warsaw and Sofia were said to have taken a principled stand and refused to make payments in Russia’s national currency, as demanded by Vladimir Putin.

But Hungary and Slovakia were yesterday preparing to use a work-around scheme which would allow them to pay for Russian gas in euro while also fulfilling Moscow’s demands.

Last month, Putin signed a decree aimed at dividing the EU that demanded all “hostile” countries pay for their oil and gas imports in roubles and that contracts would be suspended if payments were not made.

Read More

EU nations are able to send euro to Russia’s third-largest bank through a mechanism created by the European Commission which then uses the funds to make rouble deposits in Gazprom’s accounts in Moscow in exchange for the gas deliveries. Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission’s president, dodged the issue when asked about it yesterday.

She said countries paying for gas in roubles would be in violation of the bloc’s sanctions on Moscow, but made no reference to the work-around scheme proposed by her officials. Her warning came as 10 European gas buyers, including Germany’s Uniper and Austria’s OMV, were reportedly preparing to meet Putin’s payment demands through the scheme.

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president’s spokesman, said other countries could lose their supply if they do not follow suit.

German officials admitted the threat, which is widely seen as an attempt to weaponise Russia’s energy supply, had sparked concerns in Berlin.

It later emerged that Commission officials had advised member states to open euro-denominated accounts with the state-backed Gazprombank to make future payments without breaching the EU’s sanctions.

“If Gazprom takes a payment in euros or dollars, as contracted, and delivers gas in exchange for payment then they have fulfilled a contract, with no involvement between EU companies and the sanctioned Russian Central Bank,” a source said.

“What they do with the money after that then becomes their internal business.”

Hungary and Slovakia were among those to confirm they had brokered deals with Russia’s third-largest bank to deposit roubles in Gazprom’s account, in exchange for euro, to pay for gas exports.

Sources said Poland and Bulgaria’s supplies of Russian gas were cut off after the countries refused to consider the Commission’s work-around. Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, branded the Russian move as a “direct attack” on his country.

“From the autumn, Poland will not need Russian gas at all,” he added. “We will cope with this blackmail, with this gun to our head in such a way that Poles will not feel it.”

Ms von der Leyen condemned Moscow’s move, but insisted the bloc was prepared to ensure Warsaw and Sofia had sufficient supplies.

She said: “Gazprom’s announcement that it is unilaterally stopping gas delivery to certain EU member states is another provocation from the Kremlin. But it comes as no surprise that the Kremlin uses fossil fuels to try to blackmail us.”

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]