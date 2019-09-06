EU sets up counter-terror register to deal with returning ex-Isil fighters

The European Union has set up a common counter-terrorism register, hoping to facilitate prosecutions and convictions of suspected militants and those returning from fighting with Isil in Iraq and Syria, EU officials said yesterday.

The move is partly aimed at addressing concerns about the fate of hundreds of EU citizens who fought for Isil and are now detained in Iraq and Syria. Many of them could return to Europe and not face trial because of a lack of evidence against them.

The database will put together information from EU countries on ongoing investigations, prosecutions and convictions of militants.

The new tool could also help prevent new attacks in Europe, as prosecutors will have access to more information on suspects.

The register will gather details on jihadists, extremists and all sorts of militants. But its immediate use is likely to concern returning foreign fighters.

Irish Independent