EU sanctions on Belarus justified, says Hungarian minister during visit to Ireland

The Hungarian government has brushed aside suggestions that it has any misgivings about tough sanctions against neighbouring Belarus after the Ryanair enforced diversion.

Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó was in Dublin yesterday for talks with Irish counterparts. He conceded that his government had expressed past doubt about sanctions against Belarus – but insisted that on this issue there were no doubts.

Mr Szijjártó met with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, whom he said he had known for many years via the European People’s Party, with which his own Fidesz ended a long association earlier this year. The Hungarian minister said his government had long favoured “a more strategic relationship” with Belarus and its controversial leader, Alexander Lukashenko.

“But on this very concrete issue, it is just unacceptable what was done and we have to take some kind of decision in order to avoid some kind of similar phenomenon.

“So, we agreed with the sanctions, we are satisfied with the European Union being able to put together an effective answer so quickly and we signed up to that,” Mr Szijjártó told the Irish Independent.

The EU’s retaliatory sanctions against Belarus, agreed by EU leaders on Monday night, include a ban on aircraft from that country flying into European Union airspace or airports. These kind of sanctions are in the power of individual member states – but Mr Szijjártó emphatically said Budapest will implement them.

The Hungarian foreign minister conceded that his country is one of the less well-known EU newcomers in Ireland.

But he pointed to very strong and growing economic links between Hungary and this country, with 100 Irish companies operating there and employing 1,000 Hungarians.

Mr Szijjártó said he had met with Irish company representatives and sought to extend these links further.

“These are all companies which carry out high-value economic activities,” he said – saying Hungary’s rate of unemployment is 3.4pc, deemed effective full employment.

Irish officials say Ireland does some €500m worth of trade with Hungary with a strong balance in favour of this country. The Hungarian authorities are also keen to strengthen Irish cultural and educational links as 300 Irish students go there each year to study veterinary, medicine and dentistry, among other disciplines.

The Hungarian minister said that next year Budapest intends to help fund 9,000 secondary school students coming to learn English in Ireland. This is part of a grant-aid programme to send second-level students studying languages to travel abroad to improve their skills.

Hungary currently has the only single-digit rate of company taxation in the EU at 9pc. Mr Szijjártó struck a particularly strong note in insisting this will not change – despite growing EU and international pressure.

The protégé of Prime Minister Viktor Órban is equally unrepentant about Hungary’s battles with Brussels and key member states about the rule of law, independence of the courts, and rights for women, gay people and the transgender community. Mr Szijjártó insisted there is no gender discrimination in Hungary – but the family model is totally based on a man, a woman and children. He insists Hungary is democratic – “but not in a left-wing, liberal sense”.