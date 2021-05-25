EU sanctions Belarus with airspace ban on all its flights

Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya has serious concerns for the safety of Roman Protasevich, saying she does not want to 'imagine’ if he might be killed. Photo: Pool

Belarusian airlines are to be banned from flying in EU airspace following the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich from a Ryanair flight.

EU airlines are also to be asked to avoid flying in Belarus airspace as part of a range of EU sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.

European leaders, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, met last night in Brussels for an EU summit where they have discussed the arrest of Mr Protasevich after his flight from Greece was diverted to Minsk, Belarus, amid claims of a bomb threat.

In a statement, the EU leaders “strongly condemned” the “forced landing” of the Ryanair flight to Lithuania and the detention of Mr Protasevich who is a critic of Mr Lukashenko.

The European Council demanded the immediate release of Mr Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega.

They also called on the International Civil Aviation Organisation to “urgently investigate” the “unprecedented and unacceptable” diversion of a flight to Minsk.

The EU Council also agreed to target Belarus with economic sanctions and called the High Representative and the Commission to draft proposals as soon as possible.

They also called on all EU-based airline carriers to avoid overflight of Belarus and agreed to adopt measures which will ban Belarusian airlines from operating in the EU.

The council also expressed solidarity with Latvia following the unjustified expulsion of Latvian diplomats from Belarus.

Mr Protasevich, a blogger, appeared online last night, claiming to be in good health and acknowledging having played a role in organising mass protests last year.

However, the comments were immediately dismissed by his allies as being made under duress.

“This is how Raman looks under physical and moral pressure. I demand the immediate release of Raman and all political prisoners,” a leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya, wrote on Twitter in English, using the Belarusian spelling of his name.

Appearing on several channels of the Telegram messaging app, Mr Protasevich, with his hands tightly clasped in front of him, said he was in a pre-trial detention facility in Minsk and denied having heart problems, as reported on social media.

However, Ms Tsikhanouskaya has insisted she has concerns for the health and life of Mr Protasevich after receiving information he is in hospital with heart problems.

She told the Irish Independent last night that her team was working to verify the information, but she has major concerns for his welfare.

“We know how people are treated in Belarusian jails, so we really believe and know that his health and life are in danger.” She said she does not want to “imagine” if Mr Protasevich might be killed.

Belarusian independent television network Belsat reported last night that Mr Protasevich’s mother said she would not be surprised to learn that he is in hospital because he has heart problems.

Only last week, Ms Tsikhanouskaya travelled on the same Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, where she is currently in exile.

“Our next flight will be arranged to avoid the airspace above Belarus.

“I am afraid every day of this fight, but we have to be most afraid for those who are in jail in Belarus,” she said.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab last night claimed the Russian government was likely to have been involved in the forced landing.