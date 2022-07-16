EU ‘risks destroying its own economy’ with sanctions against Russia

The European Union has “shot itself in the lungs” and risks destroying its own economy by maintaining sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Hungary’s prime minister has claimed.

Calling for the bloc to rethink its strategy, Viktor Orban argued the punitive measures imposed by Brussels had done little to curtail Moscow’s war efforts.

“Initially, I thought we had only shot ourselves in the foot, but now it is clear that the European economy has shot itself in the lungs, and it is gasping for air,” he told ­Hungarian public radio. “The sanctions do not help Ukraine, however, they are bad for the European economy and if it goes on like this, they will kill off the European economy. What we see right now is unbearable.”

The EU yesterday introduced its seventh tranche of economic sanctions against Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, including embargoes on the imports of Russian coal and oil in the hope of starving Vladimir Putin’s war machine of much needed funds.

According to Didier Reynders, the EU’s justice commissioner, the bloc has frozen €13.8 billion in assets belonging to Russian oligarchs and entities since February 24.

Mr Orban, considered Europe’s closest Putin ally, added: “The moment of truth must come in Brussels, when leaders admit they have made a miscalculation, that the sanctions policy was based on wrong assumptions and it must be changed.”

Amid the conflict, European Commission economists have downgraded growth forecasts across the continent.

The EU’s executive warned that as the war drags on, the economic consequences are “turning grimmer, highlighting huge uncertainties over energy and grain supplies”.

Paolo Gentiloni, the EU’s economy commissioner, said: “Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues to send shockwaves through the global economy.

“Moscow’s actions are disrupting energy and grain supplies, pushing up prices and weakening ­confidence.”

Economic growth in Germany and France is expected to slow this year and in 2023. Projected GDP growth for the EU remains at 2.7pc this year, but is now expected to fall to 1.5pc in 2023, down from a previous forecast of 2.3pc.

Record levels of inflation, 8.6pc last month, are being driven by soaring energy prices, as well as the fear Berlin could be plunged into recession if Russia cuts off its gas supplies to Germany.

Meanwhile, the European Commission’s legal service has warned the bloc may have to lift sanctions on a number of Russian individuals over concerns the measures were imposed on weak grounds. Out of the hundreds of tycoons sanctioned by Brussels, some 30 have taken the EU to court.

The Commission announced a “maintenance and alignment” package to bolster six existing waves of sanctions.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s president, said: “Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine continues unabated. Therefore, we are proposing to tighten our hard-hitting EU sanctions against the Kremlin, enforce them more effectively and extend them. Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression.”

