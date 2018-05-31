EU ready to sacrifice democracy to rescue its hunger for power

No, you can't leave the EU, you can't quit the euro and you can't even have a little less Europe.

How dare you even ask? You don't really believe we would let you have your own way, did you? That has been the establishment's breathtaking retort to every democratic cri de coeur across Europe these past few years, most recently in Italy.

This is an absurdly risky strategy straight from a kamikaze playbook: the EU is not merely playing with fire but deliberately setting light to the tinderbox. Why provoke electors by conceding nothing to their demands and treating them like children? Why incite a backlash, with potentially devastating consequences?

The view that motivates many European believers is based on a simple - yet flawed - premise: "disunity" and the existence of competing nation-states is what caused two world wars and so the creation of a single European state is the only way to save Europe from itself. The stakes are so immense in a nuclear world that - to these pro-EU ideologues - it's worth sacrificing everything else, from free speech to democracy, for the ultimate goal. Hence the pro-EU side's ruthlessness, the increasingly successful attempts at stopping a meaningful Brexit, the support for Madrid's obscene crushing of the pro-Catalan independence movement, and now the rejection by the Italian president of a Eurosceptic finance minister.

The political and moral cost of defying democracy, of the lies, of the endless obfuscation and hypocrisy: none matter in a world where the means, any means, justify the end. All will be forgiven, even the destruction of Europe's enlightenment values and its historic institutions, as long as the project survives. Yet the pro-EU side's understanding of history is hopelessly flawed. It is simply not true, wherever one looks in the world, that modern, democratic self-governing countries have a tendency to go to war with their neighbours.

The very opposite holds: almost all are inherently peaceful, and very few seek conflict. In the 1930s, Germany, Italy, Japan and the Soviet Union had never been properly liberal or democratic. It is more than likely that at some point one or other country in the West will embrace an expansionary fascist, communist or other authoritarian ideology, perhaps as the result of a depression. But the answer is not to pre-emptively abolish all nation states and subsume them into an unaccountable, technocratic empire: there are such things as internal civil wars, and there would just be more of those.

The better answer is to create alliances that ensure the world can deal promptly with countries that go rogue, while embracing international economic policies that make extremist lurches less likely.

It's not just the EU's understanding of history that is dodgy, leading it to overreach dangerously: its grasp of economics is equally disastrous.

Ever since Jean Monnet, one of the founding fathers of the EU, economics has been seen as a tool of politics: policy has been designed not to maximise growth or promote free markets but to force political unification. Crises can be a good thing in this dystopian vision, especially with institutions whose answer to every problem is more powers for Brussels. The euro was always necessary to achieve political unification: all states have their own currency. But the EU took a massive gamble when it launched the euro.

It was designed not merely with no possible way back for the franc, mark or lira but also to ensure the fiscal affairs of member states were interlocked to a far greater extent than almost anybody still realises today. The euro isn't really a single currency but a hopelessly complex monetary system, with internal debits and credits reflecting capital flows between the different national central banks as part of the Target2 system.

Despite all of that, the euro didn't come with any explicit fiscal integration: there was no single tax system and treasury as this would, rightly, have been anathema to electorates, including in Germany. The "hope" was that the next economic crisis, when it came, would allow the EU to integrate further rather than threaten the collapse of the whole edifice. That is why Brussels is panicking: Euroscepticism is rampant, and almost nobody wants to massively increase the size of the EU budget, the logical next step.

Even if it were managed carefully, a dismantling of the euro would wipe out the Bundesbank's nearly €1trn in Target2 credits, which would finish off the German centre-Right and centre-Left and threaten political stability in Berlin; it also means the Eurocrats will do anything, including shutting down a dissident country's banking system, to stop anybody from leaving. The EU's last roll of the dice is to portray itself as the only true supporter of bourgeois values and capitalism. The message to the middle classes is simple: if you value your assets, support the status quo. It's nonsense, of course: the EU's economic system is a cross between corporatism and social-democracy, with strong protectionist tendencies, and an ultra-distortionary monetary policy rigged against savers.

It is not designed to promote economic liberty and prosperity, which is why the EU has underperformed for so long. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

